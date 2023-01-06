The perfect job for hot dog lovers is looking to hire, but takers may have to cut back on the fixings.

Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Oscar Mayer is scouting for 12 new "Hotdoggers" to drive the iconic Wienermobile around the country as part of the brand's annual and most-known marketing strategy.

The hotdog company first introduced the Wienermobile, a car in the shape of a giant frankfurter, in 1936 on the streets of Chicago to help boost sales. In 1988, the brand enacted its Hotdogger program, which recruits recent graduates to drive the Wienermobile and promote the brand across the country for a year. They've hired a new class of Hotdoggers every year since.

Today, the brand has six Wienermobiles each spanning 27 feet long. According to Fox Business, Hotdoggers must commit to a one-year contract and travel across 20,000 miles to more than 20 states. They will also be responsible for creating social content and collectively handing out more than 250,000 Wiener Whistles.

While a job description for the role says it covers expenses and offers a "competitive salary," according to Glassdoor, Hotdoggers only make about $36,000 a year.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Oscar Mayer for more information on salary.

Still, the company said the job gets plenty of applicants.

"Less than 1% of applicants are typically selected for the 12 positions, making it statistically easier to get accepted into an Ivy League university than be granted acceptance into Oscar Mayer's coveted Hotdogger class!" the company said in a statement to Fox Business.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree, preferably in communications, can apply until January 31.