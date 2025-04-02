U.S. Businesses Added 155,000 New Jobs in March, According to ADP Data: 'A Good One for the Economy' Pay is also up 4.6% year-over-year for job stayers and 6.5% for switchers.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • ADP released its March employment data on Wednesday.
  • The report showed that the private sector added 155,000 new jobs in March, more than in January and February.

The latest data from ADP shows that even though the economy may be impacted by low consumer confidence and risk due to trade policies, U.S. companies are still hiring.

The March ADP National Employment Report released on Wednesday shows that private sector employment grew by 155,000 jobs in March, more than the expected Dow Jones forecast of 120,000 jobs, and pay was up 4.6% year-over-year. The report, which ADP Research created with the help of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, captures the employment information of more than 25 million U.S. workers.

"Despite policy uncertainty and downbeat consumers, the bottom line is this: The March topline number was a good one for the economy and employers of all sizes, if not necessarily all sectors," Nela Richardson, chief economist of ADP, said in a statement.

In comparison, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs in February and 143,000 jobs in January, making March the month with the highest number of job additions yet this year.

Related: 'Really Hard to Find a Job': 1.7 Million Job Seekers Have Been Looking for Work for at Least 6 Months

The hiring growth in March was driven by manufacturing, which added 21,000 jobs; professional and business services, which added 57,000; and financial activities, which grew by 38,000 positions.

Not every sector saw growth. The natural resources sector and trade, transportation, and utilities industries lost at least 3,000 jobs each last month.

Jobs were mainly added in the Northeast and Midwest regions, with large companies of 500 or more employees driving most of the gains.

Still, the ADP numbers are one data point as the upcoming March employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is slated for release on Friday, will present other figures.

Related: These Are the Most In-Demand Jobs for 2025, According to a New Report

ADP also released pay insights in the report showing that workers who stayed in their jobs received a median annual pay increase of 4.6% for the year ending in March, while job changers benefitted from a higher increase of 6.5%.

A wage growth survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta last month found an identical figure for stayers but a lower one for switchers. The survey stated that job stayers saw salaries rise by 4.6% in February compared to 4.8% for switchers.

Related: 'No One Is Paying What They Used to': Job Hopping Isn't As Lucrative As It Used to Be, According to New Data
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 54-Year-Old's Juicy Side Hustle — Which She Calls a 'Literal ATM' — Pulls Up to $50,000 a Month and Was Profitable Within 1 Week

In 2013, Shannon Houchin wanted to start a real business — "something that mattered."

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Started a Side Hustle in Their Backyard. It's Now a Global Brand With $200 Million in Revenue: 'I Get Sweaty Palms Thinking About the Level of Risk We Took'

Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland, the married co-CEOs of home pizza oven company Ooni, went from Kickstarter to hundreds of millions in revenue.

By Jessica Thomas
Management

It's Not Them, It's You — Find Your Leadership Blind Spots or Risk Losing Valuable Employees

Learning where you don't deliver well as a leader is essential to ensure you create a great business culture and teams that deliver. This means being accountable to yourself and your people.

By Max Azarov
Accounting

Less Than Two Weeks 'Til Tax Day: Get H&R Block for 45% off and Keep More of Your Refund

Just $32.99 for federal and state filing with H&R Block — an easy switch for solopreneurs who use TurboTax or Quicken.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary