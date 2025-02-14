From software developer to registered nurse, these jobs have the highest number of predicted openings.

If you're looking to change careers, several fields will be growing well into 2025 and beyond.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that an average of more than 19 million jobs have opened or will open every year from 2023 to 2033. Jobs that are highest in demand have the most open doors or openings over time, giving job seekers ample opportunity to find work.

Resume Genius released a report earlier this week pinpointing the 15 most in-demand jobs in the U.S. based on data from BLS' Career Outlook publication for 2023 to 2033. Jobs were given a weighted score based on three factors: highest projected job openings (50%), long-term job growth rate (30%), and salary above the 2023 median annual wage of $48,060 (20%).

Related: These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs With the Lowest Stress, According to a New Report

Education requirements for these roles range from no formal education for truck drivers to a master's degree for substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors.

It's important to note that some jobs, like software engineering, are poised for disruption with the introduction of AI to the workforce. For example, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated last month that Meta was working towards having AI code as well as a midlevel software engineer in 2025, leading to the possibility of Meta and other companies hiring fewer human engineers after implementing AI.

Here are the top 10 most in-demand jobs for 2025, according to Resume Genius.

1. General and operations manager

Median annual salary: $101,280

Projected annual job openings: 320,800

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

2. Nurse anesthetist, nurse midwife, and nurse practitioner

Median annual salary: $129,480

Projected annual job openings: 29,000

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 40%

3. Software developer

Median annual salary: $130,160

Projected annual job openings: 125,100

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 17%

4. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver

Median annual salary: $54,320

Projected annual job openings: 240,300

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 5%

5. Registered nurse

Median annual salary: $86,070

Projected annual job openings: 194,500

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

6. Accountant and auditor

Median annual salary: $78,880

Projected annual job openings: 130,800

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

7. Management analyst

Median annual salary: $99,410

Projected annual job openings: 95,700

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 11%

8. Business operations specialist

Median annual salary: $79,590

Projected annual job openings: 107,400

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 5%

9. Market research analyst

Median annual salary: $74,680

Projected annual job openings: 88,500

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 8%

10. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselor

Median annual salary: $53,710

Projected annual job openings: 48,900

Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 19%

Click here for the full report.