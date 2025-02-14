These Are the Most In-Demand Jobs for 2025, According to a New Report From software developer to registered nurse, these jobs have the highest number of predicted openings.

Key Takeaways

  • Career platform Resume Genius examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to select the most in-demand jobs for 2025.
  • All of the top jobs have a salary above the median annual wage of $48,060.

If you're looking to change careers, several fields will be growing well into 2025 and beyond.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that an average of more than 19 million jobs have opened or will open every year from 2023 to 2033. Jobs that are highest in demand have the most open doors or openings over time, giving job seekers ample opportunity to find work.

Resume Genius released a report earlier this week pinpointing the 15 most in-demand jobs in the U.S. based on data from BLS' Career Outlook publication for 2023 to 2033. Jobs were given a weighted score based on three factors: highest projected job openings (50%), long-term job growth rate (30%), and salary above the 2023 median annual wage of $48,060 (20%).

Education requirements for these roles range from no formal education for truck drivers to a master's degree for substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors.

It's important to note that some jobs, like software engineering, are poised for disruption with the introduction of AI to the workforce. For example, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated last month that Meta was working towards having AI code as well as a midlevel software engineer in 2025, leading to the possibility of Meta and other companies hiring fewer human engineers after implementing AI.

Here are the top 10 most in-demand jobs for 2025, according to Resume Genius.

1. General and operations manager

  • Median annual salary: $101,280
  • Projected annual job openings: 320,800
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

2. Nurse anesthetist, nurse midwife, and nurse practitioner

  • Median annual salary: $129,480
  • Projected annual job openings: 29,000
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 40%

3. Software developer

  • Median annual salary: $130,160
  • Projected annual job openings: 125,100
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 17%

4. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver

  • Median annual salary: $54,320
  • Projected annual job openings: 240,300
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 5%

5. Registered nurse

  • Median annual salary: $86,070
  • Projected annual job openings: 194,500
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

6. Accountant and auditor

  • Median annual salary: $78,880
  • Projected annual job openings: 130,800
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 6%

7. Management analyst

  • Median annual salary: $99,410
  • Projected annual job openings: 95,700
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 11%

8. Business operations specialist

  • Median annual salary: $79,590
  • Projected annual job openings: 107,400
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 5%

9. Market research analyst

  • Median annual salary: $74,680
  • Projected annual job openings: 88,500
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 8%

10. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselor

  • Median annual salary: $53,710
  • Projected annual job openings: 48,900
  • Estimated job growth (2023–2033): 19%

Click here for the full report.
