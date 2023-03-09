'He Was Going to Kill All the Men On the Plane': Horrifying Details Emerge From Passenger Aboard Flight Where Man Tried to Stab Flight Crew

Francisco Severo Torres made headlines earlier this week after being arrested for attempting to stab a flight attendant with a spoon and opening an emergency exit.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Francisco Severo Torres, a 32-year-old Massachusetts man who was arrested on a United Airlines flight for attempting to stab a flight attendant with a spoon and opening an emergency exit during an incoherent rant, is now pleading not guilty to the charges of interference and attempted interference with crew members.

Video footage that's been shared via social media from the Los Angeles to Boston flight shows the horrifying scene, with a man that is allegedly Torres saying that he will "take over this plane," threatening to kill everyone on board.

Related: Man Charged Over Stabbing and Attempted Door Opening on United Airlines Flight

The footage being circulated was originally taped by passenger Lisa Olsen, who told local outlet NBC10 Boston that Torres was shouting scary thoughts before he ran toward the front of the plane.

"He was visibly upset," she told the outlet. "He was saying that he was Balthazar, that his father was Dracula, [and] he was going to kill all the men on the plane. There was going to be a blood bath, he was asking where Homeland Security was."

Now, chilling new details have emerged. Olsen, who was sitting with her teenager on the flight, spoke to the TODAY Show about what went down during the incident and the chaos that ensued.

"He started running, a bunch of men just got up from their seats and … started chasing him down the aisle … there were four to six guys on him, on the ground," she said.

The man was then tackled and bound with zip ties.

"So many men on the plane just got up and went right after him," Olsen explained. "The airline didn't have any more zip ties and people were giving their belts, they were asking if there were any police on the flight, any military on the flight."

Torres was arrested upon landing and charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts confirmed.

Torres is currently banned from all United Airlines flights pending his investigation.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
3 Ways You Can Be Successful Without Falling Into the 'Hustle Culture' Trap
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'Fake Work' Was 'Exposed' By Layoffs At Google And Meta, Says Former PayPal Executive

Keith Rabois, an early PayPal executive, said that large tech companies needed to shed some workers.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Store

Business News

As Tech Hiring Slows, This Industry is the Fastest-Growing Employer in the U.S.

Hospitality has rebounded from pandemic lows and outpaced other industries for hiring in the first half of 2022 and has now become the leading employer in the U.S. as of January 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle