Cayla Farris reportedly caused a disturbance on an American Airlines flight in February 2022 that was headed to Hawaii.

Sometimes being disruptive on a plane will cost you more than your dignity.

A Hawaiian woman has been ordered to pay $38,952 in restitution to American Airlines after causing a disturbance on a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii, which caused the plane to turn around and land back in Arizona.

Cayla Farris, 29, reportedly threatened the flight crew and other passengers on a February 13, 2022 flight, where she allegedly yelled profanities at everyone on board and "prevented the crew members from continuing their duties," according to the Associated Press.

Her behavior also landed her three months of prison time and three years of probation, where she will have to receive permission before boarding any flight.

She officially pleaded guilty to Interference with a Flight Crew Member on September 12, 2023.

"The captain ultimately decided to turn the plane back to Phoenix," the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona said about the flight in a release. "For passengers onboard, this disturbance caused several flights to be re-routed to Hawaii."

On January 13, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers amid the uptick in disturbances due to the pandemic.

"Historically, the agency has addressed unruly passenger incidents using a variety of methods ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties," the FAA said at the time. "Effective immediately, however, the FAA will not address these cases with warnings or counseling. The agency will pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.