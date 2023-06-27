'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella

Deboarding a plane can be a frustrating experience, especially if you're in a rush to make a connecting flight. And although most airlines try to make the process as streamlined as possible, external factors can make getting off the plane anything but smooth.

And while there are many reasons people might request a wheelchair to board a plane, people on social media are accusing airlines of letting people take advantage of the system.

A Southwest Airlines passenger in Florida is going viral on Twitter after 20 passengers requested wheelchair assistance for boarding, yet only three needed accommodations to get off the plane.

The post, which has been viewed over 4,100 times, was taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport by a passenger named Paul, who called the situation a "Pre-boarding scam."

Southwest quickly responded to the post.

"We're sorry for any disappointment, Paul. We work hard to maintain the integrity of the boarding process while providing appropriate accommodations for all who fly," the airline penned. "Since many disabilities aren't visible, we're unable to question the validity of preboarding requests."

Dozens of angry customers and passengers took to the comments blaming the airline and claiming they were in a similar situation.

According to Southwest's policy, "customers who require assistance must identify themselves as needing wheelchair assistance upon arrival to the airport, at any connection points, and upon arrival to their destination."

The airline did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

