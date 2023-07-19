The flight was delayed for hours (and eventually canceled) after its cabin cooling system failed.

Disaster struck a flight leaving Las Vegas on Monday after passengers were trapped on a plane that reached triple-digit-degree temps — leading to several heat-induced medical problems.

A Delta Airlines flight headed for Atlanta, Georgia, was delayed on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport Monday afternoon when the plane's cooling system began to fail. Temperatures outside reached 114 degrees.

Passengers were given the option to deplane, given the conditions, but were warned that it would be days before another flight to Atlanta would be available, which made many on the plane decide tough it out.

The flight ended up being delayed for more than three hours before it was rescheduled due to the cabin crew also falling ill.

"It was just chaos," passenger Krista Garvin told local outlet Fox 5 Vegas, noting that temperatures inside the plane reached upward of 111 degrees. "There was a woman walking up the aisle who looked like she was going to pass out, and they ended up putting an oxygen mask on her."

Can get off but there isn't another flight out to ATL for days. ???. This is actually nuts. — Krista Garvin (@Kristaanngarvin) July 18, 2023

Garvin described the experience as "traumatizing", noting that multiple people had thrown up and fainted while others were fighting to breathe as flight attendants were frantically struggling to get oxygen tanks to passengers.

A video that Garvin posted to Twitter showed paramedics and emergency medical services arriving on the scene. Multiple people were taken off the plane in stretchers, including one flight attendant who was wearing an oxygen mask at the time.

We've now been told the crew has fallen Ill and we will be delayed until further notice. — Krista Garvin (@Kristaanngarvin) July 18, 2023

Delta said that the company is currently investigating the situation.

"We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation," the airline said in a statement. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International."

Delta did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.