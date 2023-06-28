Pepsi's Foray Into the Condiment Industry Leaves Soda Fans Nauseated: 'I Just Puked In My Mouth' The soda giant unveiled its latest concoction this week.

Pepsi unveils its new condiment called Colachup.

Pepsi has dabbled into the world of condiments, and the response has been less than stellar.

The soda giant unveiled Pepsi Colachup this week, and the appropriately named condiment (it's a mix of ketchup and cola) was made in an attempt to call out (and monetize) how well a classic American hotdog or burger with ketchup goes with a Pepsi, the company says.

The new sauce was developed at the famed cooking school, Culinary Institute of America.

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, in a release. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"

The limited edition sauce will be available at select MLB stadiums around the country, namely Chase Field (Phoenix), Yankee Stadium (New York City), Target Field (Minneapolis), and Comerica Park (Detroit.)

The company announced the rollout of the "sweet, salty" concoction on Twitter, naming it the "undisputed champ" of all condiments.

However, many on social media responded to the oddly-flavored concoction with confusion.

The sauce blends ketchup with a mixture of spices and smoked tomatoes to achieve the Pepsi flavor.

The innovation comes on the heels of the brand's rollout of "Starry" in January, a citrus-heavy soda meant to rival Sprite.

PepsiCo is coming off a strong Q1 2023, where net sales rose 10.2% quarterly to $17.85 billion.

The company was up 10.18% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.

