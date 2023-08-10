Pope Francis Issues Warning About the 'Disruptive Possibilities and Ambivalent Effects' of AI The Pope was subjected to an AI-generated deepfake earlier this year.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • While Pope Francis says AI is "remarkable," he fears its repercussions on society.
  • The Pope is asking people to use the technology in a "responsible way."

Pope Francis isn't jumping on the AI bandwagon.

The religious leader is warning people about the "disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects" of artificial technology in a statement released Tuesday in honor of World Peace Day.

While he says such advancements are having a "remarkable" and "rapid" impact on society, he cautioned people to be aware of the potentially damaging consequences of algorithm biases.

The Pope called for "the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices," adding that it can function "at the expense of the most fragile and excluded: injustice and inequalities fuel conflicts and antagonisms," the statement read.

He continued to urge people to use AI in a "responsible way" so it functions as a "service to humanity."

Prior to Francis's call for "ethical reflection" into AI, he was subjected to an AI-generated deepfake image of him in a massive white puffy coat in March. The false image went viral and was viewed by millions.
