Selena Gomez's 2023 Met Gala Look Went Viral on Twitter, But She Wasn't Even There. Millions of Users Duped By Possible AI-Generated Photo.

The fake AI-generated photo was the most liked look of the evening.

By Sam Silverman

People can't get enough of Selena Gomez's 2023 Met Gala look, however, she wasn't actually there.

Millions of Twitter users were duped by a possibly AI-generated photo of the songstress walking the Met Gala carpet on Monday evening. Despite not being in attendance at this year's event, a fan seemingly edited Gomez's face on a photo of Lily James at the 2022 Met Gala and teased Gomez's "surprise appearance" at fashion's biggest night – sending Twitter ablaze.

Although fake, the photo garnered 22.9 million views and 395,300 likes – making it the most liked photo of the evening ahead of actual attendees, including Anne Hathaway whose picture from the event placed second with 234,000 likes.

Twitter has since added a disclaimer to the post, noting that the images are "altered" and that Gomez hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2018.

Despite the notice, several Twitter users still gushed over her faux appearance.

Gomez' has yet to address the controversy around the viral photo.

This isn't the first time people were duped by an AI-generated image. In March, a fake image of Pope Francis in a white puffer coat made waves, garnering 4.4 million views.

