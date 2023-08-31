Pret a Manger to Pay Over $1 Million After Employee Was Locked In Freezer 'Fearing For Her Life' The accident happened last month at the Victoria Coach Station location of the chain in London.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Customers queue to enter a Pret A Manager Ltd. sandwich shop in London, U.K.

Now that's just cold!

Coffee and fast-casual chain Pret a Manger has been fined over $1 million (800.000 euros) after an employee was accidentally trapped inside a walk-in freezer for two and a half hours.

The incident occurred on July 29 at the Victoria Coach Station stop in London. The woman was stuck in the -18-degree freezer while only wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Related: What Pret a Manger's Sandwich Sales Can Tell Us About Wall Street's Work-From-Home Habits

"The worker was eventually found by a colleague, in a state of distress and believing she was going to die," the City of Westminster said in a press release. "She was taken to hospital where she was treated for suspected hypothermia."

According to Insider, the employee was released from the hospital later that day and is still working for the company.

The employee, who is remaining anonymous, reportedly tried to break up a box of chocolate croissants and put it over the ventilator to stop more cold air from flowing in but began losing feeling in her limbs due to the cold.

Upon investigation, authorities found that in January 2020, a similar incident occurred when another employee was trapped in the freezer and couldn't escape because the internal unlock button wasn't functioning.

Related: Subway Debuts Cadbury Chocolate Egg Sandwich in the U.K.

"We are incredibly sorry for our colleague's experience and understand how distressing this must have been," a spokesperson for Pret told Insider. "We have carried out a full review and have worked with the manufacturer to develop a solution to stop this from happening again. Following the incident, we have revisited all our existing systems and where appropriate, enhanced these processes, and have cooperated fully with Westminster City Council's investigation."

The chain pleaded guilty and must pay the City of Westminster in full within 28 days.

Pret a Manger did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is a New iPhone 15 on the Way? Apple to Hold September 'Wonderlust' Event Amidst Sales Slump

The event will take place Sept.12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will be live-streamed for a global audience at 10 a.m. PST.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Panda Express Will Pay 'Hundreds of Thousands' of Customers in Class Action Lawsuit Over This Common Sneaky Practice — See If You're Owed, Too

The U.S. restaurant chain allegedly used a tactic that's proliferating in the restaurant industry and beyond.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

Using Delegation and the Proper Systems to Avoid 'Entrepreneurial Velocity' and Create a 'Self-Driving' Franchise Business

The bottom line? You can only go so far and so fast by yourself. Delgating to the right people and having the right systems in place are vital to franchise success.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

For Labor Day, You Can Get Your Business a Lifetime of Web Hosting for Less Than $50

Don't let years of web hosting fees add up to a major expense.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

These Are the Top 10 Most Expensive States For Single Earners to Meet Basic Needs

Hawaii was the only state in the report where single earners need a six-figure minimum average living wage.

By Madeline Garfinkle