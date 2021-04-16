Protect Your Home and Office with This Automatic Shoe Sterilizing Dispenser Kill germs and keep your floors clean.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sterilize+

These days, we're all taking some extra precautions when it comes to spreading germs and keeping things clean. As things start to open back up, it's important not to let our collective guard down. Whether you're sharing your space in your home office or bringing employees back to the actual office, ensure you're keeping everybody safe with the Sterilize+ Shoe Cover Dispenser.

It's extremely easy for anyone to track in germs from the outside on their shoes, which is why this seamless dispenser is so valuable. The automatic distribution device effortlessly covers your shoes fast. It's made with a mechanical spring for durability and automatic, hands-free dispensation at the office, store, or home to keep the indoors clean. Not only can it keep germs from coming in, but it can also keep your floors neat and tidy so you can spend less time cleaning up. It's suitable for both personal and work use and reduces the chances of cross-contamination wherever you use it.

This shoe cover dispenser was rated 5 stars by Consumer UV Guide, and for good reason. You can rest assured knowing you're doing everything you can to keep outside germs out of your house or office. Even if you're just a clean-freak and want to keep dirt and dust off your floors, these shoe covers will get the job done.

Don't take any chances with the new normal. The Sterilize+ Shoe Cover Dispenser is normally $83 but you can get it for 34 percent off at just $54.99 today.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

This AI is the Key to Unlocking Explosive Sales Growth in 2025

Tired of the hustle? Discover a free, hidden AI from Google that helped me double sales and triple leads in a month. Learn how this tool can analyze campaigns and uncover insights most marketers miss.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

The End of Bureaucracy — How Leadership Must Evolve in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

What if bureaucracy, the very system designed to maintain order, is now the greatest obstacle to progress?

By Alex Goryachev
Business Ideas

Is Your Business Healthy? Why Every Entrepreneur Needs To Do These 3 Checkups Every Year

You can't plan for the new year until you complete these checkups.

By Scott Snider
Business News

A New Hampshire City Was Named the Hottest Housing Market in the U.S. This Year. Here's the Top 10 for 2024.

Zillow released its annual lists featuring the top housing markets, small towns, coastal cities, and geographic regions. Here's a look at the top real estate markets and towns in 2024.

By Erin Davis
Business News

A Government Shutdown Could Cost the U.S. Economy $6 Billion a Week, According to EY's Chief Economist

Experts from EY tell Entrepreneur that a government shutdown could leave "a visible mark" on the economy.

By Erin Davis