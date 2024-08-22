Get All Access for $5/mo

'Too Soon!' Starbucks' Iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back With a New Fall Menu and Seasonal Treats It's the unofficial start of fall — and it keeps getting earlier.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Starbucks' beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte makes its annual return alongside a full lineup of fall-themed drinks and treats.
  • New to the menu is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, made with oat milk.
  • There's also a Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series with tumblers and other wares.

Starbucks fans, it's time to celebrate: It's Pumpkin Spice Latte season!

Starbucks debuted its fall menu Thursday, a day now considered to be the unofficial start of the fall season.

Related: Starbucks Wants to Make Its Stores Quieter — Here's How the Coffee Company Is Making It Happen

This year's menu features the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), the original beverage that ignited the pumpkin spice craze more than two decades ago, plus offerings including the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, for those looking for non-dairy options.

"We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers," said Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer, in a statement. "This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall. We have combined creamy oat milk with notes of cinnamon, clove, and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping."

The drink innovation continues with the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, described by Starbucks beverage developer Rosalyn Batingan as a drink that captures the "essence of the season."

Starbucks' most popular seasonal offering, the PSL, was first introduced in 2003 and is served hot, iced, or blended. The company claims it is crafted from real pumpkin and Starbucks Signature Espresso melded with steamed milk and a trio of spices: cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

Related: Starbucks' New CEO Can Make Up to $113 Million His First Year

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew also returns along with the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, introduced last year.

Fall favorites such as the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso are also returning to the menu.

Still, some fans think it's too soon for the fall treats.

You can find the full Starbucks fall lineup, here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

You Need Loyal Customers For Long-Lasting Success — and Finding Them Is Easier Than You Think With These Tips

Here's how to use social media, email newsletters and public relations to build a community of loyal customers and achieve success for the long haul.

By Jake Ross
Business News

Amazon Cloud CEO Predicts a Future Where Most Software Engineers Don't Code — and AI Does It Instead

In a leaked chat, Garman told Amazon employees that in about two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding."

By Sherin Shibu
Career

Free Webinar | September 12: What To Do When Your Job Won't Pay You More

Join us for our webinar with Gabrielle Judge, the creator of the Lazy Girl Jobs movement. She'll share her best strategies for accelerating your earnings and getting the raise or promotion you deserve. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

Make PDF Workflows Effortless with PDF Converter Pro

Easily manage your documents with PDF Converter Pro—convert, edit, and secure your PDFs with ease for just $24.97.

By StackCommerce
Starting a Business

This Founder's Pickle-Infused Restaurant Concept Was an NYC Hit — And He's Not Stopping There

Jacob Hadjigeorgis shares how his restaurant concept came to be — and how he's expanding beyond the borough of Manhattan.

By Robert Tuchman