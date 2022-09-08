Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96
The Queen passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II, in full Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, has passed away at the age of 96.
The Royal Palace confirmed her death on Thursday afternoon in a statement.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace said.
A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace upon the Queen's passing. Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Reports had circulated about the Queen's declining health earlier in the morning when she was placed under watchful care.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier in the day.
The Queen passed peacefully at her estate at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was joined by her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, her daughter Princess Anne, as well as her sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward's wife Sophie.
