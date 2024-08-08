Two Dell employees in human resources told BI that the layoffs would bring the workforce to under 100,000 people, meaning tens of thousands of staff would be let go.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Dell is laying off thousands of workers as part of a major reorganization of its sales teams to prepare for an AI world.

On Monday, executives sent a series of memos announcing changes the IT giant was making on its "modernization journey."

As part of the restructuring, workers were told that Dell would be "getting leaner" and "streamlining layers of management."

It also initiated the first of what people within the company said they believed would be a series of job cuts.

One laid-off sales worker told Business Insider that 65 colleagues from their team were let go on Monday.

A pair of sales execs, Bill Scannell and John Byrne, laid out the plans in a memo to sales-division staff, which was seen by BI.

A new global sales organizational structure and operating model was being created, the two leaders said. They added that teams would merge and tools would be introduced to "free up" time for sales teams to focus on selling.

An AI-focused sales unit to help drive growth is also being set up, they said.

Read key extracts from the memo sent to sales staff below: