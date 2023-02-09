The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

When it comes to his personal relationships, Bill Gates has been open about his emotions during the trials and tribulations of both marriage and divorce.

But it seems he might be trying to keep his current love interest under wraps as multiple outlets have reported that the billionaire has a new girlfriend who also has ties to the CEO and business world.

According to sources reported by the outlet, Gates is dating 60-year-old widow Paula Hurd who was formerly married to the now-deceased CEO of Oracle, Mark Hurd.

Rumors began swirling last month when the duo was spotted sitting together at the Australian Open during the Men's Singles Final.

"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," People reported.

Neither Gates nor Hurd has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Hurd's late husband, who also served as CEO and President of Hewlett-Packard until 2010 prior to his position at Oracle, passed away in 2019 at 62 due to an undisclosed illness.

Gates' divorce from ex-wife Melinda French was made very public three years ago, and the billionaire has since been vocal about the difficulties he's had with empty nesting (the pair shares three children together) and focusing on life without a partner after 27 years of marriage.

"Melinda and I continue to run our foundation together and have found a good new working rhythm, but I can't deny that it's been a year of great personal sadness for me," Gates penned in a blog post in December 2021, following his divorce. "Adapting to change is never easy, no matter what it is. I've been impressed by how resilient my loved ones — especially my kids — have been in this challenging time."

Yet in recent days, the Microsoft founder has seemed more optimistic when it comes to matters of the heart.

In an interview just last week with BBC's Amol Rajan, Gates was asked whether or not he would like to find love again.

"Sure," he said candidly. "I'm not a robot."

As of Thursday morning, Gates' net worth was an estimated $117 billion.

