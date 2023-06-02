This Is the Most Loved Company of 2023, According to a New Report A new Axios and Harris Poll ranked the 100 most visible U.S. companies.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Outdoor clothes on display at a Patagonia store in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

After billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter and made sweeping changes to the social media platform's functionality, some avid users became harsh critics.

But amid all the fodder and complaining, Twitter is not the most hated company of 2023 — it's only the fourth most hated, according to the new Axios and Harris Poll, which ranked 100 of the "most visible" brands in America based on their reputation among consumers.

The most-loved brand is Patagonia, which scored 83.5 out of 100 points.

Last year, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced that he would be giving the entire company away in order to help fight climate change by donating it to a trust and non-profit.

"If we have any hope of a thriving planet—much less a thriving business—50 years from now, it is going to take all of us doing what we can with the resources we have," Chouinard said last September. "This is another way we've found to do our part."

Patagonia was followed by beloved membership warehouse Costco, which received a score of 82.1.

John Deere came in third, followed by cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe's. Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A rounded out the top five.

No airline even cracked the top 50 — the first to appear on the list is Delta Airlines, which ranked No. 58 with a score of 74.9.

Delta was ranked the best airline of 2023 in a Wallethub study last month, also earning the title of Most Reliable Airline and tied for Best Airline for Pets.

"Americans are asked which two — in their opinion — stand out as having the best reputation today and which two have the worst," Axios explained of the study. "All nominations are compiled into an aggregate list to determine the "most visible" companies. Subsidiaries and brands are tallied within the parent company to create a total number of nominations for each company."

To view the full list, visit here.

