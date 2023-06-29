Report: Vanna White Hasn't Received a Pay Raise in 18 Years, Will Walk if Not Offered $4.5 Million More for 'Wheel of Fortune' The news follows longtime host Pat Sajak's decision to retire after this season.

"Wheel of Fortune" is undergoing a major shakeup after the show's 41st season, which premieres in September, with longtime host Pat Sajak retiring and being replaced by Ryan Seacrest.

But amid the sweeping changes, one element of the show that has remained steady has come to light — co-host Vanna White's salary.

According to a news report by Puck News, White's salary has remained the same for the past 18 years. The co-host has been with the show for an impressive 41 years and is reportedly threatening to leave when Sajak exits if she's not granted a raise.

White's contract is set to end this year, and the report says she's currently in negotiations. Her longtime salary is reportedly $3 million.

Sajak, in contrast, makes a reported $15 million per season, nearly five times the amount of his cohort.

White has allegedly hired lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent her, the same legal representation that fought on behalf of Tucker Carlson and Chris Cuomo and their swift outings from FOX and CNN, respectively, as well as fellow game show veteran and "Wheel of Fortune" producer Mike Richards.

Her case is set to be based on pay discrepancy regarding gender discrimination, and she is reportedly seeking 50% of what Sajak makes.

"She feels like it's a statement for all women," a source told TMZ of White's negotiations.

White Tweeted upon the announcement of Sajak's retirement via social media.

"I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come," she penned to Sajak.

White opened up about her love for her job and 'Wheel of Fortune" journey during an interview last December with People where she told the outlet that she had not contemplated leaving the show.

"I mean, I've been happy. Coming to work, it's a happy place and most of the people here have been here for a very long time," White said at the time. "So this is really a family to me. We're all kind of connected and it's a happy place to come to work."

White's net worth is an estimated $85 million.

