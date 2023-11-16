Robinhood CEO Says Big Banks Are Taking Advantage of Americans. Now His Company Wants to Put More Money Into Your Wallet — No Investing Required. The move aims to attract customers disillusioned with traditional financial institutions.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Robinhood will offer subscription customers a 5% APY on uninvested cash.
  • Although the rate is higher than traditional banks, Robinhood requires a monthly fee for access.

Robinhood, the stock trading app that made a name for itself during the GameStop frenzy of 2021, is fighting to regain lost ground amid an exodus from the platform and falling stock prices.

The company will now pay subscription customers a 5% annual percentage yield (APY) on uninvested cash — significantly above payments from traditional banks, which Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says have long been duping customers, CNN reported.

Image Credit: Getty Images. Robhinhood CEO Vlad Tenev.

Related: Robinhood Has Made More Than $50 Million in Crypto Trades But Won't Invest Its Own Money. Here's Why.

"Customers are beginning to wake up and realize that they have been getting ripped off by these traditional financial institutions," Tenev told the outlet. "These banks are basically generating all of this revenue that they're not sharing with customers. We see an opportunity to correct that."

Robinhood's 5% APY is one of the highest in the industry. Betterment, which offers a 4.75% APY; Wealthfront, which offers up to 5.5% APY; and Empower, which offers 4.7% APY, are among the other top contenders, per Investopedia.

But unlike the others, which have $0 monthly maintenance fees, Robinhood customers can only lock in that 5% rate if they pay $5 per month for a Gold subscription. The rest will have to settle for 1.5% APY — no 5%, but still much higher than the national average of .58% reported by Bankrate.

"It's sort of like banks have assumed that customers are not savvy or intelligent enough to realize that rates are changing, and they could be generating a higher risk-free rate of return on their funds backed by the US government," Tenev told CNN.

Related: 13 Easy Investing Apps and Websites for Millennials

When the outlet approached the American Bankers Association for comment, spokesperson Jeff Sigmund noted that "Robinhood can only offer FDIC protection on some of its products because it partners with FDIC-insured banks."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Stocks Investing Personal Finance News and Trends Savings gamestop Robinhood

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

HR Teams Need AI to Unlock Organizational Success — But There's One Thing Holding Them Back.

In the race for organizational success, HR's role is pivotal. With AI innovation at the forefront, why the hesitation? Let's explore the reasons behind it and how to embrace AI intelligently.

By Alon Ghelber
Franchise

He Used To Train Horses. Now His Business Does $11 Million In Annual Revenue.

To become Floor Coverings International top franchisee, Jeffrey Bell had to learn to delegate.

By Kim Kavin
Living

Score a Lifetime Subscription to This Piano Lesson App for Only $149.99 This Holiday Season

Always wanted to learn how to play piano? Now's your chance.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

How to Successfully Launch a Startup With a Turnkey Product or Service — Your Step-by-Step Guide

Launching a startup using a turnkey product can be a feasible and successful strategy. Here's what you need to know.

By Athalia Monae
Business News

College Coach Gets Staggering Amount of Money After Being Fired

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher had a buyout clause in his massive contract.

By Jonathan Small