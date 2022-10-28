Royal Caribbean's New Ship Opens for Reservations — And Breaks Booking Records
Icon of the Seas is said to be "the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation."
Royal Caribbean International had the single largest booking day in its 53-year history this week after reservations opened for the cruise line's new ship, Icon of the Seas.
Royal Caribbean first unveiled the new ship on October 20 as "the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation," with the versatility to appease every vacationer, family member and "adventurer."
"The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. "The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can't wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months."
Icon of the Seas has been five years in the making and encompasses "firsts and reimagined favorites." The ship has eight "neighborhoods" ranging from "Thrill Island" to "Chill Island," and offers 28 different room categories.
Icon is set to sail year-round, with seven eastern and western Caribbean vacations departing from Miami and set to debut in January 2024.
