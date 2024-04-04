Serena Williams, tennis legend and founder of Serena Ventures, is entering the beauty space with a new tennis-ball-green-packaged makeup brand.

Williams announced Wyn (pronounced "win") Beauty on Thursday, with 10 products designed for an "active" lifestyle in 91 total shades.

"I think active beauty doesn't necessarily mean running a marathon or playing in the finals of the U.S. Open: everyone's life is active," Williams told People.

"I'm more active now than I've ever been," Williams continued. "I wake up in the morning around 7 [a.m.] and I want to have a look that can last all day throughout all of my activities. And so it was really important for me to focus on things that could do that."



Serena Williams. Photo credit: Wyn Beauty

The line features a variety of products, from lipsticks to mascara to a skin tint with SPF. The items are vegan and cruelty-free, according to the company, and prices range from $18 to $29.

The products are available on the Wyn Beauty website and at over 600 Ulta Beauty retail stores in the U.S. and Ulta.com beginning April 7.

"MVP: Most Versatile Pigment" lip and cheek tint, "Featuring You" skin tint with SPF 30, "Nothing to See" matte concealer, and "Glideline" waterproof liquid eyeliner. Photo credit: Wyn Beauty

The $30-and-under price point of Wyn Beauty is in the same ballpark as Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, which is reportedly worth $2 billion.

Williams told People that the brand was six years in the making, and started before COVID, while she was still playing tennis professionally. She was able to focus more on Wyn after retiring from the sport in September 2022.

"When I would travel to places 20 years ago before 40 shades of foundation existed, I had to be the biggest advocate for my makeup," Williams told People.

Celebrity beauty brands crossed $1 billion in U.S. sales last year, according to industry tracker NIQ, with sales growth that outpaced the total beauty market.

NIQ's report stated that "given the sheer volume of celebrity Beauty launches, it's important for founders to have a clear purpose for starting the brand."

Successful beauty companies from celebrities are usually ones that clearly explain their "why" to customers, according to the report.

