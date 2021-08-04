Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

American superstars Simone Biles and Taylor Swift got mushy on Twitter Tuesday.

Swift voiced a promotional video for Biles' Tuesday beam routine at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting the champion gymnast to tweet that she was "crying."

"How special. I love you," Biles added, tagging Swift's Twitter account.

The chart-topping singer responded, referencing Biles' recent decision to bow out of the team and individual finals, citing mental health concerns.

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

"I cried watching YOU," said Swift. "I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Biles returned to the competition Tuesday and won the bronze medal on the balance beam.