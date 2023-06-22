Small Towns Are Offering Thousands in Cash and Incentives to Lure Remote Workers The offers are as high as $12,000 in upfront cash.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Purdue9394 | Getty Images
The historic Hamilton County Courthouse in Noblesville, IN.

The widespread adoption of remote work during the pandemic caused millions of Americans to move away from big cities. From 2020 to 2022, New York City's population declined by 5.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and San Francisco declined by 7.5%.

Now, some small towns across the country are trying to capitalize on the influx of remote workers, incentivizing digital nomads to relocate from big cities to more rural areas using cash and perks like gym and golf club memberships to entice, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Mariah Zingarelli, 29, and her husband, Chad, 34, told the outlet that they sold their home in Fresno, Calif. in February to relocate to Noblesville, Ind. The couple received $5,000 in cash along with memberships for a co-working space, gym, and golf club.

"You're kind of getting paid to immerse yourself in the local community," Mariah told the LA Times.

Related: 7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State

Mariah and Chad Zingarelli are among the thousands of individuals who have used the platform MakeMyMove, which helps cities across the country recruit remote workers to relocate. While the Zingarelli's move was mostly driven by the family-oriented nature of Noblesville (they have a three-year-old daughter), others make the move because of the exuberant cost of living in big cities.

Rudy Ramos, 41, a long-time California resident, told the LA Times he will be moving from Fremont to Muncie, Ind. this month, as his business is entirely remote and the cost of living has become unsustainable.

"Honestly, it's just way too expensive here," Ramos told the outlet. "All I'm working for is for my housing. I don't have an opportunity to reinvest in my business."

Although MakeMyMove is contracted by cities and towns to set up the relocation programs, some cities have their own, independent remote recruitment programs.

Tulsa Remote offers $10,000 in relocation cash to eligible workers who move to Oklahoma.

Ascend West Virginia offers new residents $12,000 to move across the state — "no strings attached."

Related: This Is How Much You Need to Earn to Rent in the Most Expensive U.S. Cities

According to MakeMyMove, individuals who have relocated with their site save about $20,000 yearly. The platform features relocation offers from all over the country — from the Great Plains of Kansas and Iowa to the Southern charm of Kentucky and West Virginia.

Typical relocation packages feature about $5,000 in cash plus memberships to local community centers, gyms, and co-working spaces, with some relocation packages offering up to $12,000 in upfront money. Others feature incentives beyond the norm, like theater or orchestra tickets and beers with the mayor.

The applications for each city vary, but standard requirements are that you are moving from out of state and at least 18 years of age. While many cities on the platform want individuals with fully remote jobs, not all have it as a requirement.

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Moving News and Trends Remote Workers

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.

Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.

Ken Cox, president of data privacy company Custom Private Cloud Hostirian and owner of boxing school BOX STL, is committed to lifting others up.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

7 Tips for Developing a Logo That People Won't Forget

The right logo can strengthen your brand — here's how to choose one.

By Kendra Stephen
Business News

You Haven't Seen the Last of Bed Bath & Beyond, Actually — Here's Why

The retailer's products won't be disappearing off shelves just yet.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

What Is EBITDA? Here's Everything to Know.

Unlock the power of EBITDA with comprehensive insights. Discover everything you need to know about this essential financial metric.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How to Effectively Beat Your Direct Competition in a Niche Market

Discover the winning strategies to outperform your direct competition in your niche market. Stay ahead and dominate your industry with our expert tips and insights. Boost your business and leave your competitors in the dust!

By Murali Nethi