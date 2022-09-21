Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
'You Harassed an Entire Flight:' Southwest Airlines' Ukulele Marketing Stunt Is Getting Mixed Reviews

The airline partnered with Guitar Center to make sure passengers were ready for their trip to Hawaii.

Southwest Airlines joined forces with Guitar Center to give passengers en route to Hawaii a taste of what's to come on their tropical vacation.

Passengers flying out of Long Beach, Calif., were met with a ukulele and a tropical-theme protective case on each seat as they bored the flight, according to photos shared by the airline via Twitter on Tuesday. They were also given a short lesson on how to play.

"By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros," the brand wrote, sharing a photo of the full flight with smiling passengers.

However, some critics on Twitter said they wouldn't be happy with the surprise in-flight entertainment due to medical conditions or the forced circumstances for those wanting peace and quiet.

On the other hand, others said they would welcome the music lesson.

Southwest responded to the backlash and confirmed the interruption was brief.

"Don't worry, y'all, everyone put their ukuleles away after 20 minutes since they had already mastered how to play," the airline wrote.

