Warren Buffett's Squishmallows Is Suing Build-A-Bear for Creating 'Knockoff' Versions of the Plush Toys: 'Imitation Is Not the Sincerest Form of Flattery' The lawsuit was filed Monday in a Los Angeles court.

By Emily Rella

David Williams/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Warren Buffett's Squishmallow

Warren Buffett is a man of many ventures, but his latest legal endeavor is stuffed with animosity.

Berkshire-Hathaway-owned Jazwares, which creates the now-viral Squishmallows plush toys, is suing the well-known stuffed animal maker, Build-A-Bear, in Los Angeles Court for its new line of stuffed toys called Skoosherz, which Jazwares claims is a "knockoff" of Squishmallows.

"When it comes to intellectual property rights, imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery," said Jazwares' lawyer, Moez Kaba, in a statement per Reuters.

Related: 'It's an Addiction': The Rise of the Squishmallows, an Irresistible Plush Toy With an Adult Fanbase

Jazwares claims that Build-A-Bear has "blatantly and intentionally" copied Squishmallows designs, which are based on "simplified Asian style Kawaii faces," and that, in doing so, the company violated intellectual property rights.

Squishmallows first rolled out in 2017 and were characteristically known for their supersoft and shapes that make them conducive to cuddling and stacking. There are more than 100 variations of Squishmallows based on everything from animals to food items to movie characters — even Buffett has his own Squishmallow.

The brand gained mass popularity in 2020 after going viral on TikTok during the pandemic when many were focused on purchasing comfort items for their homes due to quarantine and social distancing rules.

@toysruscanada Replying to @emily_b871 #squishmallows #toysrus #fyp #trend #dance ♬ original sound - Coach

Now, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga are among those with collections of the plush toys.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased the parent company of Jazwares, Alleghany, in 2022.

Related: Build-a-Bear Attracts Adult Consumers Thanks to TikTok Influencers

In response to Monday's lawsuit, Build-A-Bear countersued Jazwares, claiming that Skoosherz is based on Build-A-Bear's existing plush toys and that the company has been clear about that in marketing materials.

Jazwares is asking the court to prohibit Build-A-Bear from selling Skoosherz as well as seeking an unspecified amount in damages, while Build-A-Bear is asking for the court to state that it did not violate any copyright infringement and that Squishmallows does not have the right to ask for the company to cease selling Skoosherz.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Stop Wasting Time — Here's What You Must Focus On to Get the Best Results From Your SEO Efforts

Use this guide to refine your SEO plan and boost your rankings.

By Jason Khoo
Business News

Record-Breaking Super Bowl LVIII Was the Most Streamed Single Broadcast Since the 1969 Moon Landing

Sunday's big game was the most watched Super Bowl in history.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

Which Franchise Model Is Right for You? Here's How to Choose

There are thousands of brands and concepts, but franchises generally fall under two business models: "brick-and-mortar" and "service-based." Which is the best choice for you?

By David Busker
Business News

An Outpost of a Popular Buffet Chain Has Racked Up Tens of Millions of Views on Social Media. Here's How It Keeps Going Viral.

The Bronx Golden Corral is a family-run franchise with three sibling managers running the show.

By Melissa Malamut
Side Hustle

This Former Ph.D. Student Started a Side Hustle to Graduate Without Debt — Now He Makes $30,000 a Month and Can Complete a Job in 15 Minutes

Sina Omosowon, founder of TV-mounting business Shine, turned down job offers post-graduation to be his own boss.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Phrases That Kill Your Chances of Receiving Funding

Startup founders are not always aware of how investors interpret specific commonplace phrases. Sometimes, a phrase a founder believes can increase their chances of raising money gives an investor a reason not to invest. These are five such phrases that founders should reconsider using.

By Liam Gill