A Woman's Video of Her Stanley Tumbler Withstanding a Fire Went Viral. Now the Company Is Buying Her a New Car. The viral video has generated more than 80 million views.

By Sam Silverman

A woman's viral video showing the durability of a Stanley tumbler has landed her a new car.

The woman, who goes by @danimarielttering on TikTok, posted a clip of the interior of her Kia that had been scorched in a car fire the previous day, but despite the damage to her vehicle, her Stanley tumbler appeared unscathed — and still full of ice.

The video has generated 80 million views and thousands of comments commending the product's durability. Some asked the company to compensate the TikToker in some way.

@danimarielettering Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup ♬ original sound - Danielle

The video garnered the attention of Stanley's global president, Terence Reilly, who responded to the clip in a stitched video.

"Thanks for sharing your video, and it really goes to show that our Stanleys are built for life because [of] what it went through with you," Reilly said. "I couldn't think of a better example of our product's quality."

According to the company's website, Stanley tumblers can keep drinks cold for 12 hours and ice for up to 48 hours.

Then Reilly offered to replace her car.

@stanleybrand #stitch with @Danielle ♬ original sound - Stanley 1913

"We've never done this before, and we'll probably never do it again, but we'd love to replace your vehicle. So, check your DM's for details, thanks be safe, cheers," Reily said in the clip.

The Tiktoker posted a follow-up video of her unboxing a package from the brand filled with new tumblers.

No word yet on when she'll get the new car.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. 

