Your Favorite Starbucks Drink Is Coming to Grocery Stores
The cult-favorite Pink Drink became a viral sensation in 2016 when it was part of the "secret menu."
Starbucks is known for having cult-like followings behind some of its famed beverages, and now, getting your hands on one of the chain's most coveted cold beverages just even got easier.
Starbucks announced that its Pink Drink, a coconut milk-based beverage with strawberry, açaí, and passion fruit flavoring, will now be available in grocery stores nationwide.
"Pink Drink" began garnering a following on social media (namely Instagram) where it popped up as a secret menu item that gained attention for its unique, aesthetically pleasing pink coloring in 2016. One year later, the coffee chain made the beverage an official menu item.
Starbucks already offers many coffee-based beverages in-store, like containers of cold brew, frappucinos, espresso-based energy drinks, and more. The addition of Pink Drink to Starbucks' grocery store offerings will mark the chain's first non-coffee item to be sold in such a medium.
The demand for the rose-colored beverage seems to be as high as ever, with hundreds on social media gushing about their love for the pick-me-up daily.
at the club and all i can think about is a pink drink, i wish starbucks was still open— natalie (@natalaniz2) September 25, 2022
I had a Starbucks pink drink, the verdict is: yum.— Eli (@nimbiwit) September 19, 2022
starbucks' pink drink :) with coconut milk, try it its amazing— lilith (@vanillescnt) September 19, 2022
Starbucks did not officially announce what day the rollout to grocery stores is set to begin, but reps told The Takeout that Pink Drink was coming to grocery stores "soon."
The chain was down just under 26% as of Tuesday morning.
