'Just Say You Are Going Broke': Starbucks Slammed For Price Increase On Popular Item The chain will start charging $1 extra for customization on its popular Refresher beverages.

By Emily Rella

It's no secret that Starbucks baristas don't exactly love making swaps and customizations to drinks, especially during busy times and long drive-thru lines.

Now, in order to curb one of the most popular iced drink swaps, the coffee chain will charge customers an extra buck — and the masses are livid.

Starbucks announced it will charge an extra $1 to customers asking for "no water" when ordering any of its refreshers, which includes the viral Pink Drink and the newly added Pineapple Passionfruit.

"This change allows us to provide a more consistent approach to customization, similar to other beverage customizations such as adding an espresso shot or syrup, which incur an additional charge," a Starbucks spokesperson said via CNN.

Removing the water "requires extra ingredients" to make the drinks more concentrated and still fill the cup, the company said.

Fans expressed their displeasure on social media, lamenting the price hike and airing their grievances with the company.

Starbucks sent customers into a frenzy late last year when the chain implemented a new digital tipping system that awkwardly prompts customers to tip after ordering in front of the barista.

The coffee chain reported strong Q2 2023 earnings earlier this month, with total revenue coming in at $908.3 million, up from $674.5 million at the same time last year.

Starbucks was up over 47% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Starbucks News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Franchise

6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement

Want to get out of your franchise agreement? Here are six things to consider

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Living

Plan an Outdoor Event with This Memorial Day Discount and See How Much Productivity Jumps

Get outside. Have fun. After all, happy employees are productive employees.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Too Crowded': New Data Shows Cruises Are Being Overbooked at Alarming Rates

Two major cruise lines have been overbooking cruises, according to a new report.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk's Brain Implants Were Just Approved for Human Use. 'You'll Be Able to Save and Replay Memories.'

Musk's company Neuralink received a thumbs up from the FDA to test the devices in clinical trials.

By Jonathan Small
Business Solutions

Why Businesses Fail to Build a Sustainable Growth Model With Satellite Technologies

In the dynamic world of sattech, sustainable growth and success hinge on addressing industry challenges and redefining conventional business practices.

By Rim Elijah
Business News

Walmart Is Paying $500,000 in a Settlement for Allegedly Selling an Illegal Item on Its Website

"The settlement we have reached with Walmart makes crystal clear that online retailers are responsible for what they are allowing to be offered for sale," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

By Madeline Garfinkle