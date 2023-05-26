The chain will start charging $1 extra for customization on its popular Refresher beverages.

It's no secret that Starbucks baristas don't exactly love making swaps and customizations to drinks, especially during busy times and long drive-thru lines.

Now, in order to curb one of the most popular iced drink swaps, the coffee chain will charge customers an extra buck — and the masses are livid.

Starbucks announced it will charge an extra $1 to customers asking for "no water" when ordering any of its refreshers, which includes the viral Pink Drink and the newly added Pineapple Passionfruit.

"This change allows us to provide a more consistent approach to customization, similar to other beverage customizations such as adding an espresso shot or syrup, which incur an additional charge," a Starbucks spokesperson said via CNN.

Removing the water "requires extra ingredients" to make the drinks more concentrated and still fill the cup, the company said.

Fans expressed their displeasure on social media, lamenting the price hike and airing their grievances with the company.

Hey @starbucks would you be able to set the record straight on the latest price increase?

Some say it is on all "light/no ice" in any iced drink, some say only refresher.

Some say it is is only applicable to no water in refresher.

Please let us know before we go to the register. — Dana (@Gemini_688) May 8, 2023

So what's the deal @Starbucks?? You up the free drink to 200 stars now you will be charing am extra dollar for a refresher made without water. Just say you are going broke. pic.twitter.com/3oXmBh0d03 — ☘️?? (@stonerkisses) May 10, 2023

Wait, so @Starbucks is going to up charge if you order a drink with NO ice or LIGHT ice? Cos they have to put more of the drink they're making in the cup? The drink I'm already buying? What's next, charging to use the drive thru or breathing the air inside the store? #starbucks pic.twitter.com/0Faw6E6rnh — NikkiLA22? (@NikkiLA22) May 7, 2023

I'm SICK YALL…Starbucks is now charging an extra $1 for no water in any refreshers ????? — A ? (@atiaxo) May 10, 2023

Starbucks sent customers into a frenzy late last year when the chain implemented a new digital tipping system that awkwardly prompts customers to tip after ordering in front of the barista.

The coffee chain reported strong Q2 2023 earnings earlier this month, with total revenue coming in at $908.3 million, up from $674.5 million at the same time last year.

Starbucks was up over 47% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.