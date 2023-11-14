Starbucks Superfans Are Reselling This Limited Edition Item For Over $800 Online The Starbucks x Stanley Quencher collaboration is getting people into the holiday spirit.

By Emily Rella

The Starbucks holiday hysteria is in full swing after the company's seasonal red cups and special menu were rolled out earlier this month.

Now, the coffee giant is selling a limited edition 40-ounce Stanley Quencher ($49.95) in bright red that can only be bought in stores.

Stanleys have a cult-like following on social media, and some TikTokers have documented their journeys to multiple Starbucks locations to get their hands on the coveted treasures, with some waking up as early as 4:30 a.m.

Related: Starbucks Is Debuting Two New Drinks For the Holiday Season — Here's What's New This Year

"I managed to get four which is exactly what I needed for all my friends," one TIkToker said. "I ended up spending a little over $200 But I just couldn't resist guys, so it's just so cool."

@clean_and_bougie #starbucksholidaycup #starbucksdrinks #starbucksholiday #starbucksnewrelease #starbucksusrelease #starbuckscollector #cupcollection ♬ original sound - Clean and Bougie

@melissa_mariche I woke up late too I didn't think I was going to get them ? #starbucks #starbucksstanley #starbucksholidayrelease #starbucksholidaycup #vlog ♬ Gorgeous - Taylor Swift

@shop_til_you_rope_drop Complete run through of the Starbucks Holiday 2023 Collection!!! INCLUDING THE STANLEY X STARBUCKS holiday cup. You know she was coming home with me ?????? #stanleycup #stanleyxstarbucks #starbucksholiday2023 #starbucksholidaycups #starbucks ♬ original sound - Shop 'til You Rope Drop

@julietatheflorist #TikTokHolidays IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME BABY☃️ #winter #christmas #redstanley #stanleycup #starbucks #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #trending ♬ All I want for Christmas in You EZ Band - EZ Band

While the cup originally rolled out to stores on November 2, it's now being resold for up to $800 on sites like Poshmark and eBay.

@davidbloomx Who want's one of these? #starbucks #stanleycup #relatable #funny #parati ♬ sonido original - ALEX_MUSIC

"I drove 40 minutes to get me and my friend one (she's a night nurse), thankfully I got 2 but they only had two I felt so bad," one person said.

"Overpaying for a dumb red cup," another said bluntly.

Related: Starbucks Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 'False' Marketing

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment but told Insider that since the item is limited-supply, some stores may already have sold out of stock.

"Some stores will be restocked throughout the season," a spokesperson for the coffee chain told the outlet.

Starbucks was up over 8.3% as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Egotistical Things I've Ever Seen': Grammy-Nominated Singer Almost Kicked Off Flight for Refusing to Stop Singing

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm put on a show on a recent Delta Airlines flight, but not everyone was happy to be there.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

The Soda Industry Changed Forever — Thanks to This CEO's Approach to Gen Z

Interview with OLIPOP's CEO Ben Goodwin is now available to subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

New Zealand's Bird of the Year Vote Delayed Due to Foreign Interference — From John Oliver

Oliver could vote thanks to a loophole in the rules that allows anyone to cast a vote with a valid email despite their country of residency.

By Sam Silverman
Growing a Business

To Maximize Your Profits This Black Friday, You Need to Collect More Than Your Customers Dollars

It's the perfect time to collect data. Here's how.

By Gene Marks
Business News

A U.S. State Was Hacked in a Massive Data Breach—And Every Single Resident Is At Risk

The breach occurred between May 28 - 29 of this year in Maine.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Philadelphia Eagles Release a Second Christmas Album Featuring Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Patti LaBelle

The team's inaugural Christmas vinyl raised over $1.25 million in 2022.

By Emily Rella