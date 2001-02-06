Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Borrowing money from family members can be a great way to getstartup capital quickly and easily-but you need to do itright. Remember, you're dealing with family, and, as such,there's the potential for misunderstandings and volatileemotions. Practice damage control by fully documenting interestrates, terms and other details for loans and equityinvestments...before you get yourselves tangled up in alawsuit.

