Get All Access for $5/mo

Stock Market Tumbles After Global Selloff as Investors Panic Over Jobs Report, Economic Indicators Traders are reportedly betting on an emergency rate cut over the next week.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The Dow was down over 1,000 points on Monday.
  • Investors have been panic-selling tech, oil, and crypto stocks after a global selloff.
  • Some traders think an emergency rate cut is imminent.

U.S. stocks plummeted Monday as the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were all down at the opening bells due to a global selloff and heightened concerns about the U.S. economy following Friday's jobs report and other economic indicators.

The Dow was down 833 points as of press time, with the S&P 500 dropping 3.1% and the Nasdaq dropping over 3.6%.

Related: Is The Fed Cutting Rates in September? July Meeting News

Japan's stocks dropped 12% Monday, reportedly the country's worst day since 1987 during Wall Street's "Black Monday."

The panic was brought on by last Friday's jobs report, showing the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 4.1% in June, which economists said should point to a Fed rate cut in September.

Tech stocks have fallen sharply, with Nvidia down 5% and Tesla, down 5.8%.

Investors have been panic-selling tech, oil, and crypto stocks amid the fear. If the NYSE index drops by 7%, it could trigger a halt in trading.

Bloomberg reports traders are betting an emergency rate cut takes place this or next week, something the Fed rarely does outside of its scheduled meetings.

This is a developing story.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Her Side Hustle Landed in Costco and Made $3 Million Last Year Even Though She 'Didn't Know Anything About Running a Business'

Lauren Chew, founder and CEO of Love+Chew, set out to "change our broken food system" with her first entrepreneurial venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Stock Market Tumbles After Global Selloff as Investors Panic Over Jobs Report, Economic Indicators

Traders are reportedly betting on an emergency rate cut over the next week.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

'You Know It When You See It': The Co-Founder of Roseade Shares the Moment He Realized They Had the Drink of the Summer

Karl Ziegler, co-founder and CEO of Roseade Spritzer, shares everything you need to know about launching and growing your own beverage business.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

Not Enough Companies Are Telling Their Origin Stories. That's a Mistake.

Take it from Steve Jobs and Phil Knight: Sharing your company's beginnings is a powerful tool for building brand identity.

By Jonathan Small
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset — 5 Key Approaches for Success

Elevating your mindset elevates your business.

By Danielle Sabrina
Business News

Google Pulls Gemini AI Olympics Commercial After Backlash

The ad showed a dad using AI to help his daughter write a fan letter to an Olympian.

By Sherin Shibu