Your Mac, Your Way: MacPilot Optimizes macOS for Your Workflow

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Current Statcounter numbers show a macOS market share of just under 16% in the desktop/laptop field. Perhaps it would be higher if customization options — like those available in Windows — were more readily available to business professionals who need them. Customizations are available if you know the right system configuration utility. You can stay in the macOS eco-system but make your device work for you when you unlock extra features with MacPilot's lifetime license for $29.97 with code MAC10.

More than 1,000 macOS features no one knows about

MacPilot lets power users, system admins, and repair techs get access to the world behind the screen of more than 1,200 features the average user will never try. The user-friendly interface on macOS products is just the tip of the iceberg. There are hundreds of other options that can make a difference in your workflow and productivity, and a system configuration utility like MacPilot can help you explore them.

Have you ever wanted to adjust these settings on your Mac?

  • Turn off the start-up chime
  • Customize your doc with smart stacks and spacers
  • Show file paths in the title bar
  • Optimize your system with maintenance scripts
  • Get lists of network ports, error codes, and key combos

If so, MacPilot might be the tool that tweaks your macOS device in a way that can enhance your workflow. And you don't have to be an experienced coder because MacPilot lets you make changes in the regular Mac interface instead of prompting you to enter command line tools or perform file operations.

For most users, MacOS is enough. But if you want to take control over your Mac like you could with competitor operator systems and shape it to fit your workflow needs, MacPilot is the tool you can use.

Save yourself the cost of buying a new computer — install MacPilot with code MAC10 for just $29.97 (reg. $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
