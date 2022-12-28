Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Hustler Strip Club Offers Free Lap Dances to Travelers Stuck at Las Vegas Airport

The spirit of giving takes on a whole new meaning in Sin City.

If you are a traveler stuck in Vegas, do not despair. Larry Flynt's Hustler Strip Club wants you to know that you are never alone.

Owners of the club announced that anyone who can show proof of a canceled or delayed flight at Harry Reid International Airport can call them for a free ride to the club — free cover charge, a drink, and a lap dance included.

Ralph James, General Manager of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas, told 8NewsNow that with many holiday travelers stranded and likely not able to get home until after the New Year, "We are doing our part by opening our doors to travelers who are most affected to ensure their extended stay in Las Vegas is a memorable one."

It is not the first time the club has taken an altruistic approach to promotion. According to 8NewsNow, the strip club held a free Covid vaccination clinic in May of 2021 that featured dances and bottle service.

Harry Reid International Airport is just one of the airports suffering from delays and cancellations due to a severe winter storm that blasted much of the country. As of today, the flight tracking website FlightAware showed 1,304 delays and 4,369 cancelations within, into, or out of the United States.

That's a lot of lap dances.

