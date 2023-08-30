The blimp will first stop in Kansas City, Orlando, and Miami.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's … a flying Subway restaurant 1,000 feet in the air.

The sandwich chain has officially launched "Subway in the Sky," a 180-foot-long blimp restaurant that customers can visit to try out the new "Deli Heros" on the menu, which features flavors like the Titan Turkey and Grand Slam Ham.

The blimp can house seven passengers at once, and interested diners will have to snag a free reservation ahead of time in order to indulge in the experience for 30 minutes at a time.

"Here's your chance to experience the heights Subway has reached since beginning our transformation journey in 2021," the company said in a release.

If they didn't want us to turn one into a sandwich, they shouldn't have shaped them like sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/V6wdI9FAlE — Subway® (@SUBWAY) August 29, 2023

The sky-high restaurant will be stopping in Kansas City (Missouri), and Orlando and Miami in Florida during select dates in September. It will be "open" from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. each day.

Diners will receive free samples of the new Deli Hero sandwiches upon boarding.

This isn't the first out-of-the-box marketing ploy that Subway has drummed up in recent weeks.

Last month, the chain offered free sandwiches for life to one person if they agreed to legally change their name to Subway — and nearly 10,000 people signed up for the opportunity.

Last week, Subway was sold to Roark Capital in what was estimated to be a $9.6 billion deal.

There are currently 37,000 Subway restaurants in over 100 countries.