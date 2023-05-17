TikTokers are testing out the policy with the popular Target toddler brand Cat & Jack.

Some retailers, like Zappos and Nordstrom, are praised for their generous return policies, regardless of how damaged or defective an item may be, while other brands, such as Lululemon, will even fully replace an item if it rips with a brand new one.

Now, all eyes are on Target after one savvy mom went viral for sharing that the retailer will refund damaged and outgrown children's clothing within a warranty period.

A video on TikTok by shopper Jazmine Valdivia, which has amassed over 1.2 million views on the platform, is making its rounds again after her claims that popular Target toddler brand Cat & Jack fully refunded her hundred of dollars for the clothing that her kids had outgrown.

"There is a one-year warranty that Cat & Jack offers," Valdivia tells viewers. "If your kid outgrows the clothes, whether it's stained, ripped, whatever it is, they'll refund you so that you can purchase more clothes."

She then brings viewers into the store as she attempts to return a massive bag of clothing and shoes she's accumulated from her three children, showing two separate receipts of refunds totaling over $537.

Commenters flooded Valdivia's page, questioning the policy, the ethics, and whether or not it actually works.

"I have issues with this," one user said bluntly. "My biggest one is these will be trashed when you could've donated them to children in need."

"Cat & Jack probably repurpose the clothing to make new ones, but people are too 'embarrassed' smh lol sounds eco-friendly to me," another offered in opposition.

According to Cat & Jack's section on Target's website, the brand guarantees that clothes will last in quality for one full year and will offer a full refund within that year if the customer keeps the receipt.

Another TikToker, Sandra Puente, posted a similar video of going to Target to process her Cat & Jack refunds, ending up with a credit for $150.

"We just got our baby her summer clothes, I guess," Puente joked.

Target's general return policy notes that "items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange."

"If you're not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund," the company says.

Target reported a Q2 2023 revenue of $25.32 billion on Wednesday, with net income dropping $950 million from the same time one year ago.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Target for more information.