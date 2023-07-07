Taylor Swift, FTX Had a Massive Fallout Before Its Collapse, According to a New Report The singer narrowly escaped what could have been the loss of millions of dollars.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • A new report suggests it was FTX, not Taylor Swift who axed a potential $100 million deal with the disgraced crypto exchange.
  • Swift's team has not yet commented on the report.

The collapse of FTX affected dozens of celebrities and public figures who had invested in (and advertised for) the platform including Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Shaq.

Several of the influencers and celebrities involved with the company are being sued in a class-action lawsuit that's estimated to amount to up to $5 billion.

But one celebrity who reportedly remained unscathed was Taylor Swift — until now.

In a podcast appearance in April, Adam Moskowitz, an attorney involved in the class action suit, said Swift was interested in a massive deal with the platform but pulled out at the last minute after asking the right questions. "In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, 'Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?'" he said at the time.

Media outlets then called her a finance wiz. But now, new reporting from several outlets suggests Swift and her team actually did sign on to a $100 million deal to sponsor her Eras Tour, and FTX is the one that canceled the deal.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Paycor Stadium (Getty Images)

Swift's proposed deal with FTX would have reportedly included using NFTs in her ticketing for the show, something that she and her team have been highly criticized over due to long wait times and exorbitant resale prices that have left many fans unable to attend her shows.

Related: Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Says Criminal Charges Were a 'Rush to Judgment.' Now He's Asking the Court to Dismiss Them.

The Eras Tour is estimated to gross an astounding $1 billion by its end, having already grossed roughly $300 million in the first 22 dates.

Per the New York Times, disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made the decision to drop Swift after nearly six months of working out a deal because of its hefty price tag and hesitation on behalf of Bankman-Fried's end. The report did not go into further detail about what precisely caused FTX to pull out.

Swift's team has not yet commented on the report.

Related: Who Is FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and What Did He Do? Everything You Need to Know About the Disgraced Crypto King

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Lock
A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Lock
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Lock
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

If You Want to Be Truly Productive Instead of Just Busy, You Have to Stop Doing This

Busy work ruins your day-to-day. Here's why we have to fight biology to be productive.

By Aytekin Tank
Green Entrepreneur

'One Giant Step for Cars.' The FAA Clears a $300,000 Flying Vehicle for Take Off.

Alef's Model A allows drivers to 'hop' over obstacles in the road.

By Jonathan Small
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Why Three Days of Bereavement Leave is Not Enough

It's time to rethink bereavement leave and the way that we deal with loss in the workplace.

By Amanda Haddaway
Business News

Here's How to Turn 4 Bucks Into $1 Billion (If You're Really, Really Lucky)

The combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots top $1 billion this weekend. Are you in?

By Dan Bova
By Entrepreneur Store
Management

Online Stores Like Amazon Are Robbing Your Brand — Here's How AI Can Stop Them

AI has enormous potential for sellers and vendors on marketplaces. By using AI to learn about customers, adjust rates, optimize pricing and manage inventory, brands can improve their competitive advantage, drive sales and increase overall profitability on online platforms.

By Pavel Podkorytov