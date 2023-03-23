2 Bros. Pizza, a chain famous in New York for its greasy, one-buck slices, announced that it will now be selling pizza slices for $1.50.

It seems as though virtually every industry has been affected by inflation.

And while businesses struggle to maintain affordable prices, many have had to adjust to the times. The latest inflation victim? A beloved New York City staple — the $1 slice.

2 Bros. Pizza, a chain with five locations across New York City's boroughs (the original location is located in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood) announced that it will now be selling its famous, once $1 pizza slices for $1.50.

"Over the past few years, we had done everything in our power to keep the cheese slices at $1 while refusing to compromise on our quality," 2 Bros. Pizza co-owner Eli Halali told the New York Post. "We were no longer able to break even."

Halali said the main reason for the price increases is the rising cost of cheese, which accounts for roughly 40% of the chain's total food costs. He did also note, however, that inflation has been "affecting every single ingredient" and pointed out that labor costs have also been on the rise.

Beloved fans of the Big Apple eatery were in mourning upon hearing the news.

2 bros pizza was the spot — P (@RickyFonz24) March 23, 2023

2 Bros Pizza is really putting an end to $1 pizza . Dawggg — Karla J. Morataya (@Sincerelove28) March 22, 2023

World Done. 2 Bros Pizza now charges $1.50 for a plain slice at its original location. — BrotherWyatt (@BrotherWyatt) March 20, 2023

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index saw a 0.4% increase in February in a one-month period, with an overall increase of 6% in a one-year period.