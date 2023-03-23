The $1 Pizza Slice Becomes The Latest Victim of Inflation: 'World Done'

2 Bros. Pizza, a chain famous in New York for its greasy, one-buck slices, announced that it will now be selling pizza slices for $1.50.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
2 Bros. Pizza in New York City

It seems as though virtually every industry has been affected by inflation.

And while businesses struggle to maintain affordable prices, many have had to adjust to the times. The latest inflation victim? A beloved New York City staple — the $1 slice.

2 Bros. Pizza, a chain with five locations across New York City's boroughs (the original location is located in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood) announced that it will now be selling its famous, once $1 pizza slices for $1.50.

"Over the past few years, we had done everything in our power to keep the cheese slices at $1 while refusing to compromise on our quality," 2 Bros. Pizza co-owner Eli Halali told the New York Post. "We were no longer able to break even."

Halali said the main reason for the price increases is the rising cost of cheese, which accounts for roughly 40% of the chain's total food costs. He did also note, however, that inflation has been "affecting every single ingredient" and pointed out that labor costs have also been on the rise.

Beloved fans of the Big Apple eatery were in mourning upon hearing the news.

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index saw a 0.4% increase in February in a one-month period, with an overall increase of 6% in a one-year period.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends inflation

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Business News

American Airlines Sued After Teen Dies of Heart Attack Onboard Flight to Miami

Kevin Greenridge was traveling from Honduras to Miami on June 4, 2022, on AA Flight 614 when he went into cardiac arrest and became unconscious mid-flight.

By Emily Rella

Business News

The 'Airbnbust' Proves the Wild West Days of Online Vacation Rentals Are Over

Airbnb recently reported that 2022 was its first profitable year ever. But the deluge of new listings foreshadowed an inevitable correction.

By James Rodriguez and Dan Latu

Growing a Business

3 Simple Ways to Build Social Commerce for Your Business

Explore three easy ways to build an engaged online community for your business and increase your revenue in the process.

By Doone Roisin

Leadership

How This Entrepreneur Went Global Without VC Funding

The founder of Luminary shares why she wanted to control her own destiny and her advice for women who want to build their own sustainable and profitable business.

By Jessica Abo

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Employee Search: How to Hire the Right Fit for Your Business

To simplify and enhance the hiring process, follow these strategies for conducting an effective employee search.

By Entrepreneur Deals