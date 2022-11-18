Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The Worst Things People Do on Airplanes According to TikTok. Are You Guilty?

"If you do any of these things you should take a long, hard look at yourself in the mirror before you travel again."

With the holiday travel season upon us, one TikToker is calling out those with poor airplane etiquette.

Influencer Tinx, who lives bi-coastal between New York and California, went off on her fellow travelers in a video titled, "worst things people do when they travel," which has been viewed over 2 million times.

In the clip, the TikToker called out people for being unprepared at the front of the security line, holding up TSA for everyone else. She also slammed those who crowd around the gate "like it's the stampede from the 'Lion King,' grinding your foot into the ground like you're about to run with the bulls."

She also touched on people who impolitely take up all the space in the overhead bins and in a follow-up video, slammed those who wear overly-large backpacks, people who are too chatty, and those who expose their feet and bring smelly foods aboard.

In the comments, viewers praised Tinx's rants and added a few other airplane-faux-pas.

"People check their common sense with their bags as soon as they enter the airport, I swear," one person commented while another added, "People standing up immediately when the seatbelt sign goes off but they are in row 32."

