Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are among a small group of people with a net worth above $100 billion.

Members of this elite group have amassed 12-digit fortunes by owning huge amounts of stock in some of the world's most valuable companies. Most are founders and either current or former CEOs, and some, such as Warren Buffett, would be much richer if they didn't give billions to charity.

There may be only 15 centibillionaires, but their combined wealth is around $2.3 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That's more than the $2 trillion market capitalization of Google's parent company, Alphabet.

All but one of them have grown richer this year, adding a combined $380 billion or so to their personal fortunes. Home Depot ($368 billion), Bank of America ($301 billion), Coca-Cola ($300 billion), and Netflix ($299 billion) are all worth less than that.

The exclusive group is poised to get even bigger soon. Three members of the Walton family command net worths between $94 billion and $98 billion after each became at least $24 billion richer this year.

Here's the list of individuals worth at least $100 billion, showing Bloomberg's estimate of their net worth at the time of publication, how much it's changed this calendar year, and the source of their wealth.

1. Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok via BI

Net worth: $246 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$16.7 billion

Source of wealth: Tesla and SpaceX stock

Musk is the CEO of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla and the spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX. He's also the owner of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

His other businesses include The Boring Company, Neuralink, and xAI.

2. Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos. Amy Harris/Invision/AP via BI

Net worth: $203 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$26.3 billion

Source of wealth: Amazon stock

Bezos is the founder, executive chairman, and former CEO of Amazon, the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant.

He also founded the space company Blue Origin and owns The Washington Post.

3. Bernard Arnault

LVMH founder and CEO Bernard Arnault. Reuters via BI

Net worth: $200 billion

YTD change in wealth: -$7.64 billion

Source of wealth: LVMH stock

Bernard Arnault is the founder, chairman, and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. His conglomerate owns a bevy of luxury brands, including Dior, Fendi, Dom Pérignon, Sephora, and Tiffany & Co.

4. Mark Zuckerberg

Meta cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Getty via BI

Net worth: $190 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$62 billion

Source of wealth: Meta stock

Zuckerberg is the cofounder, chairman, and CEO of Meta Platforms, the social-media titan behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.

Meta's Reality Labs division makes virtual-reality and augmented-reality headsets and experiences.

5. Bill Gates

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates. John Lamparski/Getty Images via BI

Net worth: $160 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$18.9 billion

Source of wealth: Microsoft stock

Bill Gates is the cofounder and former CEO of Microsoft, which makes the Office application suite, the cloud-computing platform Microsoft Azure, and Xbox consoles.

He's renowned for his philanthropic work at the helm of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest charitable entities.

6. Larry Ellison

Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via BI

Net worth: $155 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$32.2 billion

Source of wealth: Oracle and Tesla stock

Larry Ellison is the cofounder, chief technology officer, and former CEO of Oracle, an enterprise software company specializing in cloud computing and database platforms.

He invested in Tesla prior to joining the automaker's board in 2018 and made more than 10 times his money on paper by the time his term as a director ended in August 2022.

7. Larry Page

Alphabet cofounder Larry Page. Seth Wenig/AP via BI

Net worth: $150 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$23.1 billion

Source of wealth: Alphabet stock

Larry Page cofounded Google with his Stanford University classmate Sergey Brin in a friend's garage in 1998 and served as CEO until 2001.

He took the reins again between 2011 and 2015 after Google was restructured as a subsidiary of Alphabet alongside other businesses such as YouTube and Waymo.

8. Steve Ballmer

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won via BI

Net worth: $147 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$16.1 billion

Source of wealth: Microsoft stock

Steve Ballmer served as Microsoft's CEO between 2000 and 2014. He joined the company in 1980 as Bill Gates' assistant, initially negotiating a profit share which he later swapped for an equity stake when it became excessively large.

Ballmer retired as CEO in 2014 with a 4% stake — a position worth $140 billion. He promptly bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion and remains the basketball team's owner.

9. Sergey Brin

The Alphabet cofounder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich via BI

Net worth: $141 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$20.8 billion

Source of wealth: Alphabet stock

Sergey Brin cofounded Google with Page in 1998 and served as the search-and-advertising titan's first president.

He and Page stepped down from their respective roles as Alphabet's president and CEO in 2019.

10. Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Reuters/Rick Wilking via BI

Net worth: $141 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$21.0 billion

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway stock

Warren Buffett acquired Berkshire Hathaway when it was a failing textile mill in 1965 and has since grown it into one of the world's largest companies. His nearly 15% stake is worth around $140 billion.

The famed investor's conglomerate owns scores of businesses, including GEICO, See's Candies, and BNSF Railway, and holds multibillion-dollar stakes in public companies such as Apple and Coca-Cola.

Buffett has gifted around half of his Berkshire shares to the Gates Foundation and four family foundations since 2006. All else being equal, if he'd retained all his stock he would be the world's wealthiest person with a net worth over $318 billion.

11. Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse via BI

Net worth: $113 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$16.3 billion

Source of wealth: Reliance Industries stock

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and Asia's richest man.

His father, Dhirubhai Ambani, founded Reliance and trusted Mukesh to grow the conglomerate's petrochemicals business and expand into new areas such as telecommunications.

Mukesh threw a star-studded, multi-event wedding ceremony for his son Anant Ambani this summer.

12. Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO and cofounder Jensen Huang. Vincent Thian/AP via BI

Net worth: $113 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$68.6 billion

Source of wealth: Nvidia stock

Jensen Huang cofounded Nvidia in 1993, but the microchip maker has become a market darling within the past 20 months as its semiconductors have proven pivotal to developing artificial intelligence.

Nvidia's stock price has skyrocketed from under $15 at the end of 2022 to $130, valuing the business at about $3.1 trillion and making Huang one of the richest people in the world.

13. Amancio Ortega

Amancio Ortega, the founder of Inditex. how-rich.org via BI

Net worth: $107 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$19.9 billion

Source of wealth: Inditex stock

Amancio Ortega is the founder and former chairman of Inditex, a fashion retail group home to brands such as Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti.

The billionaire philanthropist and real-estate investor stopped running Inditex in 2011. His daughter Marta Ortega Pérez was appointed chair at the end of 2021.

14. Michael Dell

Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell. John Locher/AP via BI

Net worth: $107 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$28.2 billion

Source of wealth: Dell stock

Michael Dell is the founder, chairman, and CEO of the eponymous computer maker. Dell stock has ballooned from below $40 in March last year to more than $110, valuing the company at nearly $80 billion, as investors wager it will be a key beneficiary from the AI boom.

Dell owns about 46% of his company, and pocketed well over $10 billion from the sale of Dell-backed VMware to Broadcom last year.

15. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group. Amit Dave/Reuters via BI

Net worth: $105 billion

YTD change in wealth: +$21.1 billion

Source of wealth: Adani Group stock

Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group. His conglomerate is a leading developer of infrastructure such as ports and power plants in India.

Runners-up: the Waltons

Jim Walton, Alice Walton, and Rob Walton. REUTERS/Rick Wilking via BI

The heirs to the Walmart fortune are on the cusp of passing the $100 billion mark thanks to the retailer's stock soaring 43% this year.

The three surviving children of the company's founder, Sam Walton — Jim Walton, Rob Walton, and Alice Walton — were worth $97.6 billion, $95.3 billion, and $94.7 billion respectively at the time of writing. They've each gained more than $24 billion in wealth this year.