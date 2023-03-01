These Are the 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in the U.S. Right Now, Including Pilots and IT Managers, Who Average More Than $130K a Year

Here are the 25 most lucrative jobs from U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the 100 best jobs of 2023.

By Sarah Jackson

Ngampol Thongsai/EyeEm/Getty Images
US News & World Report's ranking of the best-paying jobs in the US right now includes a number of jobs in medicine, but also several in other industries like tech, such as software developers.

Key Takeaways

  • Pay is usually one of the most important things people consider when looking for a job.
  • A new ranking from US News & World Report identified the highest-paying jobs in America, many of which are in STEM fields, particularly medicine.
  • Take a look at the 25 top-paying jobs in the U.S. below.

No matter your industry or job level, you'll probably agree pay is one of the most important, if not the most important, aspects to consider when looking for a job.

Now, a new ranking from US News & World Report shows just which jobs are the most lucrative, all of which pay more than $100,000 a year.

These are the 25 highest-paying roles from US News & World Report's ranking of the 100 best jobs of 2023. Each of them received an overall score out of 10 based on factors like median salary, unemployment rate, future job prospects, stress level, work-life balance, and 10-year growth volume. The latter is based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the number of new jobs expected to open up for an occupation in a 10-year span, specifically between 2021 and 2031.

Many of the jobs on the list are in medicine, but several others are in tech and other industries. Take a look at the 25 highest-paying jobs of 2023:

1. Anesthesiologist

Anesthesiologist is using medical equipment

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

2. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

oral surgeon

ViDi Studio/Shutterstock

Overall score: 6.9

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 300

3. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

gynecologist

Hero Images/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

4. Surgeon

surgeon

HRAUN/Getty Images

Overall score: 5.6

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 2,000

5. Orthodontist

An orthodontist pointing at some teeth on an x-ray displayed on a surgery monitor while talking to a patient about a dental procedure.

Tom Werner / Getty Images

Overall score: 7.3

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.5%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 300

6. Physician

Female doctor giving advice to woman while sitting in medical clinic.

Getty Images

Overall score: 7.4

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 19,400

7. Psychiatrist

Psychiatrist

Zinkevych/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.6

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 2,400

8. Nurse Anesthetist

nurse anesthetist

andresr/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.9

Median salary: $195,610

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 5,300

9. Pediatrician

female Pediatrician doctor examining her little baby patient with stethoscope in medical room

eggeeggjiew/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.5

Median salary: $170,480

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

10. Pilot

Airline pilot talking into a radio

Juan Silva/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $134,630

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,700

11. Dentist

Dentist examining teeth at a dentist's office

Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images

Overall score: 7.5

Median salary: $160,370

Unemployment rate: 0.5%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,700

12. IT Manager

Shot of a young woman using a laptop while working in a server room

Charday Penn / Getty Images

Overall score: 7.7

Median salary: $159,010

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 82,400

13. Podiatrist

A orthopedic doctor points to something on a senior male patient's foot x-ray. The x-ray is on a digital tablet.

SDI Productions / Getty Images

Overall score: 5.6

Median salary: $145,840

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 200

14. Financial Manager

A photo of a group of businesspeople reviewing a company's assets in a conference room.

Klaus Tiedge/Getty

Overall score: 7.7

Median salary: $131,710

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 123,100

15. Marketing Manager

Woman drawing a business plan

Andresr / Getty Images

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $135,030

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 31,700

16. Lawyer

A stock photo of a lawyer holding document and speaking to jury in courtroom.

Chris Ryan/Getty Images

Overall score: 7.5

Median salary: $127,990

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 80,200

17. Petroleum Engineer

petroleum engineer

Christian Lagerek/Shutterstock

Overall score: 6.3

Median salary: $130,850

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 1,900

18. Prosthodontist

Prosthodontist

Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

Overall score: 6.1

Median salary: $100,950

Unemployment rate: 0.5%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 0

19. Sales Manager

sales manager

Getty Images

Overall score: 5.7

Median salary: $127,490

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 23,800

20. Pharmacist

pharmacist

LaylaBird/Getty Images

Overall score: 5.8

Median salary: $128,570

Unemployment rate: 1.2%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,700

21. Optometrist

optometrist

Jim Craigmyle/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.6

Median salary: $124,300

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 4,000

22. Actuary

actuary calculator

Jirapong Manustrong/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.8

Median salary: $105,900

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 5,900

23. Software Developer

software developer

Hero Images/Getty Images

Overall score: 8.8

Median salary: $120,730

Unemployment rate: 1.2%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 370,600

24. Computer Network Architect

Network engineers inspecting a data server.

VM/Getty Images

Overall score: 6.2

Median salary: $120,520

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,500

25. Political Scientist

A man in a business suit speaks to a group of seated people in a large room. The genre of entrepreneurial pitches to potential investors isn't a science. It's a performance.

Matej Kastelic/EyeEm/Getty Images

Overall score: 5.7

Median salary: $122,510

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

