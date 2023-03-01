Here are the 25 most lucrative jobs from U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the 100 best jobs of 2023.

No matter your industry or job level, you'll probably agree pay is one of the most important, if not the most important, aspects to consider when looking for a job.

Now, a new ranking from US News & World Report shows just which jobs are the most lucrative, all of which pay more than $100,000 a year.

These are the 25 highest-paying roles from US News & World Report's ranking of the 100 best jobs of 2023. Each of them received an overall score out of 10 based on factors like median salary, unemployment rate, future job prospects, stress level, work-life balance, and 10-year growth volume. The latter is based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the number of new jobs expected to open up for an occupation in a 10-year span, specifically between 2021 and 2031.

Many of the jobs on the list are in medicine, but several others are in tech and other industries. Take a look at the 25 highest-paying jobs of 2023:

1. Anesthesiologist

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

2. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Overall score: 6.9

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 300

3. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

4. Surgeon

Overall score: 5.6

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 2,000

5. Orthodontist

Overall score: 7.3

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.5%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 300

6. Physician

Overall score: 7.4

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 19,400

7. Psychiatrist

Overall score: 6.6

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 2,400

8. Nurse Anesthetist

Overall score: 6.9

Median salary: $195,610

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 5,300

9. Pediatrician

Overall score: 6.5

Median salary: $170,480

Unemployment rate: 0.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400

10. Pilot

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $134,630

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,700

11. Dentist

Overall score: 7.5

Median salary: $160,370

Unemployment rate: 0.5%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,700

12. IT Manager

Overall score: 7.7

Median salary: $159,010

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 82,400

13. Podiatrist

Overall score: 5.6

Median salary: $145,840

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 200

14. Financial Manager

Overall score: 7.7

Median salary: $131,710

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 123,100

15. Marketing Manager

Overall score: 6.4

Median salary: $135,030

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 31,700

16. Lawyer

Overall score: 7.5

Median salary: $127,990

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 80,200

17. Petroleum Engineer

Overall score: 6.3

Median salary: $130,850

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 1,900

18. Prosthodontist

Overall score: 6.1

Median salary: $100,950

Unemployment rate: 0.5%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 0

19. Sales Manager

Overall score: 5.7

Median salary: $127,490

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 23,800

20. Pharmacist

Overall score: 5.8

Median salary: $128,570

Unemployment rate: 1.2%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,700

21. Optometrist

Overall score: 6.6

Median salary: $124,300

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 4,000

22. Actuary

Overall score: 6.8

Median salary: $105,900

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 5,900

23. Software Developer

Overall score: 8.8

Median salary: $120,730

Unemployment rate: 1.2%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 370,600

24. Computer Network Architect

Overall score: 6.2

Median salary: $120,520

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 7,500

25. Political Scientist

Overall score: 5.7

Median salary: $122,510

Unemployment rate: N/A

Number of these jobs opening up from 2021-2031: 400