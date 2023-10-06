These Are the Top Rated Cruises in the World, According to a New Report Conde Nast Traveler recently released its list of readers' top cruises across six categories.
The cruise industry has made a triumphant comeback since pandemic restrictions were lifted, with the industry expected to generate $25.14 billion in revenue by the end of 2023.
And according to a new report by Conde Nast Traveler, it looks like cruising is still a top vacation choice.
According to a new survey by the outlet, 47% of people said that they would be interested in setting sail on a ship, even though only 27% of readers went on a cruise last year.
Conde Nast Traveler readers ranked the top cruise lines of all sizes:
- Norwegian Cruise Lines took the top spot for Mega Ships (over 4,000) passengers, with Royal Caribbean International coming in second place.
- In the Large Ships category (2,500-4,000 passengers) the top spot was Virgin Voyages, followed by Disney Cruise Line, and the luxury British line, Cunard.
- Viking cruises secured the top spot in both the River Ships and Expedition Ships categories.
Viking also earned top honors for its food and beverage service in a new Food & Wine report, where it was ranked the No. 1 cruise line for foodies — as each ship comes stocked with an onboard herb garden, cooking classes, and no extra fees to dine at the fancier restaurants on board.
To view the full list of Conde Nast Traveler's top cruise lines of 2023, visit here.