These Are the Top Rated Cruises in the World, According to a New Report Conde Nast Traveler recently released its list of readers' top cruises across six categories.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Norwegian Getaway Cruise Ship on July 2, 2023 in Rijeka, Croatia.

The cruise industry has made a triumphant comeback since pandemic restrictions were lifted, with the industry expected to generate $25.14 billion in revenue by the end of 2023.

And according to a new report by Conde Nast Traveler, it looks like cruising is still a top vacation choice.

According to a new survey by the outlet, 47% of people said that they would be interested in setting sail on a ship, even though only 27% of readers went on a cruise last year.

Related: 'Longest Voyage' Cruise Will Visit 6 Continents, 26 Countries

Conde Nast Traveler readers ranked the top cruise lines of all sizes:

  • Norwegian Cruise Lines took the top spot for Mega Ships (over 4,000) passengers, with Royal Caribbean International coming in second place.
  • In the Large Ships category (2,500-4,000 passengers) the top spot was Virgin Voyages, followed by Disney Cruise Line, and the luxury British line, Cunard.
  • Viking cruises secured the top spot in both the River Ships and Expedition Ships categories.

Viking also earned top honors for its food and beverage service in a new Food & Wine report, where it was ranked the No. 1 cruise line for foodies — as each ship comes stocked with an onboard herb garden, cooking classes, and no extra fees to dine at the fancier restaurants on board.

Related: I Live on a Cruise Ship. Here's What It's Like Living on a Boat

To view the full list of Conde Nast Traveler's top cruise lines of 2023, visit here.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These 4 Common Myths About Women in the Workplace Are Outdated, According to a New Report

The "glass ceiling" may not be the primary hurdle for women in the workplace. Instead, it's the "broken rung" that occurs early in women's careers, according to a new report.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Victoria Beckham Says She Grew Up 'Very Working Class' — Her Husband, David Beckham, Would Beg to Differ

The couple's disagreement was caught on camera for their hit Netflix docuseries, "Beckham."

By Emily Rella
Business News

Heinz Announces New Condiment Mixture Inspired By Taylor Swift Dipping Sauce Meme

The multi-Grammy winner was spotted eating a chicken tender with ketchup and "seemingly ranch" while watching Travis Kelce at the Chiefs' game last weekend.

By Sam Silverman
Thought Leaders

5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read Before Starting a Business

A selection of books that helped me found and scale a startup from a $10,000 line of credit to a billion-dollar business

By Nate Morris
Business Process

7 Things I've Learned In 7 Years of Entrepreneurship

After my dad died nine days after his cancer diagnosis, I started my business a few weeks later because I realized life is short. Here is what I have learned over the last seven years of entrepreneurship.

By Nicole Bernard
Business News

A Popular Halloween Candy Is Being Recalled After a 7-Year-Old Dies From Choking

The rolling candy has been pulled from shelves ahead of the holiday.

By Emily Rella