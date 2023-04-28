The cruise line boasts cooking classes and a fresh herb garden on every ship.

Cruisegoers take to the seas for a multitude of reasons—adventure, relaxation, amenities, entertainment, and, of course, food.

Part of the appeal is undoubtedly the dining experiences that vacationers get to experience onboard, from five-star restaurants to unlimited buffets.

But which cruise lines have the best food options? Food & Wine recently ranked the best cruise lines for diners — and it notably left off some of the bigger known boats.

Viking Cruises, which offers river and ocean cruises around the world, took the top spot. The cruise line doesn't charge extra to dine at its fancier restaurants and each ship comes with the option to take a cooking class. There's also an onboard herb garden.

"Regional cuisine, always available classics and the most al fresco dining at sea," the company boasts, touting everything from sit-down Italian restaurants to cafes to a tea garden.

The second spot for the best cruises for food of 2023 went to Regent Seven Seas Cruise, a luxury cruise line known for its indulgent, upscale restaurants and experiences like wine tastings and talks from renowned chefs.

Oceana Cruises, AmaWaterways, and Princess Cruises rounded out the top five, with Disney Cruises coming in at No.7.

Carnival Cruises did not crack the top ten, nor did Virgin Voyages. Royal Caribbean, however, came in at No. 10.

