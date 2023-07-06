These Are the Highest Paid CEOs — And 9 Make More Than $100 Million a Year, According to a New Report Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman took the top spot from Alphabet's Sundar Pichai in total compensation in 2022.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • A CEO pay analysis examined CEO total compensation for 2022.
  • Nine CEOs earned more than $100 million.
  • Apple's Tim Cook wasn't one of them.
Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images
Christine Hearst Schwarzman and Stephen A. Schwarzman attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating

Running a company is tough, but spending the summer sailing on your yacht certainly makes up for it.

A new report by C-Suite Comp, examined by the Wall Street Journal, found that nine CEOs took home $100 million or more in total compensation in 2022. Nine is actually low—there were 20 in 2021, according to the company's analysis.

The top spot went to Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, whose total compensation reportedly earned $253 million.

No. 2 was Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, with a pay package of $226 million.

Related: Google CEO Responds to Accusations That Company is 'Nickel and Diming' Workers: 'We Shouldn't Always Equate Fun With Money'

CEO of Alphabet Inc., Sundar Pichai, arrives for an official State Dinner on June 22, 2023. Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP | Getty Images

Six of the top 10 highest-paid chief executives are running companies that aren't in the S&P 500 (the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S.), per the WSJ.

The CEOs of well-known companies such as Peloton, Pinterest, and Hertz each brought in more than $100 million last year. Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation, and Safra Catz, CEO at Oracle, also made the list, bringing in just under $150 million each.

Apple's Tim Cook earned $99 million, which was No. 10 on the list.

Read the full list and analysis, here.

