The U.S. flies more private jets than any other country in the world, according to new data.

Even though the Big Apple is the richest city in the U.S., with nearly 350,000 millionaires and 60 billionaires, New York State doesn't even crack the top 10 when it comes to the usage of private jets, according to data from aviation safety company Argus International.

The data, which was analyzed by the travel company Rustic Pathways, calculated the number of private jets in every state per 100,000 residents and found that Alaska was awash in private planes. The state has about 4,996 private jet flights per 100,000 people and recorded 36,650 private jet departures in 2023.

However, it is important to note that Alaska has many areas that are inaccessible by road, which makes airplane travel necessary throughout many parts of the state, according to Travel Alaska.

Wyoming took the No. 2 spot, with 24,263 private jet departures, followed by South Dakota with 26,944.

"America flies more private jets than any other country in the world, with a grand total of 3,123,007 departures in the U.S.," said Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways. "From these findings, it is clear America has a private jet addiction."

Washington D.C. recorded 4,517 private jet flights per 100,000 people in 2023, which would have placed it just below Alaska, but doesn't qualify for the "state" list.

However, the nearby state of Maryland was last on the list (No. 50) with the least number of private jet departures—only 353 took off per 100,000 people, according to the data.

Though Florida placed No. 8 on the list, the Sunshine State saw the most departures (369,838) and flights per day (1,013).

Shockingly, New York (No. 48) and Connecticut (No. 49) were low on the list. New York flies 472 private jets per 100,000 residents, according to the data, while Connecticut only saw 414 departures per 100,000.

Here are the top 10 states with the most private jet usage based on population, according to Rustic Pathways:

1. Alaska

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 4,996

Total private jet flights: 31,446 (86 departures daily)



2. Wyoming

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 4,173

Total private jet flights: 24,263 (66 departures daily)



3. South Dakota

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 2,961

Total private jet flights: 26,944 (73 departures daily)



4. Montana

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 2,954

Total private jet flights: 33,170 (90 departures daily)



5. North Dakota

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 2,189

Total private jet flights: 17,055 (46 departures daily)



6. Nevada

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 1,959

Total private jet flights: 62,237 (170 departures daily)



7. Colorado

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 1,887

Total private jet flights: 110,205 (301 departures daily)



8. Florida

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 1,663

Total private jet flights: 369,838 (1,013 departures daily)



9. New Mexico

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 1,643

Total private jet flights: 34,731 (95 departures daily)



10. Idaho

Private jet departures per 100,000 people: 1,622

Total private jet flights: 31,446 (86 departures daily)

