In the year 2022, being called a "Karen" is still an insulting and undesirable title.

According to Urban Dictionary, a "Karen" is "a pejorative term" for a person who will "go out of [their] way to impose their belief structures" who "once cornered will publicly berate the victim" and most likely become emotional before calling or threatening to call authorities.

But sometimes, whether it's because of poor service or unfair prices, you really do need to "talk to a manager." Fortunately, now you can hire someone to be the "Karen" you dream to be when complaining.

A company called Karens for Hire is advertising the use of so-called "Karens" you pay to make complaints for you, whether it's to complain about health insurance, cell phone or internet bills, or even if you're looking for a refund from Ticketmaster or Airbnb, the "Karens" will go to work.

The site claims that service typically runs from $50 to $75 without a consultation fee, with some deals going as low as $10 and some as high as $100.

Services range from making calls and writing formal letters of complaint to helping form micro unions and assisting with mediation between parties.

The company notes that lawyers are staffed within the company to make sure that nothing illegal or illicit is being done on the customer's behalf, but the "Karens" carrying out the job are not sworn-in attorneys.

"We are taking the power back in all aspects of people's lives. We believe that you shouldn't have to pay a lawyer thousands of dollars to correct a small injustice," the company's website states. "In most cases, you don't even need a lawyer. But, what choice do you have? We believe that gives corporations the upper hand and they exploit it to line their pockets. The cost of fight usually outweighs the problem and they calculate that you will just accept it, and move on. That is no longer the case."

The "Karens" are made up of experts across many fields with one main mission in mind — to stop "injustice" and get people the results they want without the anxiety that often comes with filing a formal complaint.

"My family and I had an awful Airbnb experience. After trying unsuccessfully to resolve on my own, I enlisted the help of a Karen and was able to get a partial refund as well as a voucher for my next stay," one testimonial on the Karens for Hire website reads. "Easy, affordable and a success!"

It looks like the help of the Karens might be enlisted soon to deal with disgruntled passengers dealing with canceled and delayed flights due to the massive surge of snowstorms that hit the U.S. this past week.

Thankfully, they know just what to do about that, too.