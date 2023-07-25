While there's plenty to entice travelers to visit, it comes at a cost.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Pristine sandy beaches, red-roofed vacation homes, and French influence attract travelers to Gustavia, a town on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy.

And while there's plenty to entice travelers to visit, it comes at a cost.

According to Florida Panhandle, a travel brand that promotes tourism in the Sunshine State, Gustavia is the world's most expensive travel destination.

The organization analyzed data from more than 100 popular vacation destinations. They considered factors such as the nightly rate for accommodations, flights, meals, and daily transportation prices, as well as the most popular attractions in each place.

And Gustavia easily topped the list.

According to the travel study, the cost of a single day for a traveler averages $1,852 — and that doesn't even factor in the airfare.

Take a look inside the world's most expensive travel destination.

Islands dot the Caribbean Sea, but one town, in particular, draws a rich crowd. Gustavia, a coastal town on the island of Saint Barthélemy, has been deemed the world's most expensive travel destination, according to a new study by the tourism site Florida Panhandle.

An arrow points to the coastal town of Gustavia. Google Maps via BI Source: Florida Panhandle

It's expensive partly because most goods on the island need to be imported, but also because it's earned a reputation for catering to rich clientele, according to HuffPost.

A view of Gustavia in the evening. Sean Pavone/Getty Images Source: HuffPost

And those two factors mean visitors can expect to spend a lot while visiting. According to Florida Panhandle, travelers spend an average of $1,852 a day while staying in Gustavia.

An aerial view of Saint Barthelemy. cdwheatley/Getty Images via BI Source: Florida Panhandle

But before exploring the town's old churches and sandy beaches, visitors have to get there. The closest airport to Gustavia is the tiny Gustaf III Airport. Here, a roundtrip flight from Los Angeles costs an average of $2,772, according to Florida Panhandle's study.

An aircraft lands on the island's airport. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images via BI

Or visitors can arrive by boat and dock in the Gustavia Harbor, where there are guaranteed to be multimillion-dollar yachts.

Yachts lined up in Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy. Sean Pavone/Getty Images via BI

And once travelers reach the island, they can expect to drop a pretty penny on accommodations. The travel company discovered that the average night's stay is around $1,700.

Gustavia Harbor on the island of Saint Barthélemy. NAPA74/Getty Image via BI

But beyond glamorous hotels and vacation homes, visitors arrive in Gustavia for its tropical landscapes.

A view of the coast of the island of Saint Barthélemy. daniloforcellini/Getty Images via BI

These happen to come at affordable prices. The town's well-known beaches, like Shell Beach, are free to visit.

Boats anchored off Shell Beach, Gustavia, St. Barts. Holger Leue/Getty Images via BI

But Saint Barthélemy has more to offer than sand. Visitors can also explore nearby churches, go on mountainside hikes, or find an afternoon yoga class in one of the town's studios.

St Bartholomew's Anglican Church. Mark Meredith/Getty Images via BI

Or they can spend an afternoon shopping in the town's high-end boutiques.

Designer shops fill the town. Mark Mainz/Getty Images via BI

And, of course, visitors can indulge in the town's fine-dining restaurants. According to the Florida Panhandle, the average meal for visitors is $58.

The town of Gustavia at night. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Source: Florida Panhandle

So, while there's plenty to attract travelers to Gustavia, visitors will need to make sure they pack their wallets.

Gustavia Harbor at sunset. Buena Vista Images/Getty Images via BI