A winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of Texas until early Thursday morning.

Deadly winter storms swept through Texas early this week and continue to cause devastation and travel delays as the southern state grapples with the aftereffects of the inclement weather.

As of early Wednesday, nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power, with more than 2,200 flights canceled going in and out of the state's airports.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Dallas/Ft. Worth area through 9. a.m. CST Thursday, stating that travel is "strongly discouraged" and noting that significant amounts of freezing rain are expected to continue pummeling the area.

The NWS stated that travel is becoming "nearly impossible" and that power outages and tree damage will likely continue.

Many took to social media to lament about flight delays and cancelations, with some even opting to drive to get to where they needed to go.

Travel situation is insane. Flight yesterday cancelled, flight today cancelled, now driving to Austin to hopefully have a chance of getting there. — OpTic Scump (@scump) February 1, 2023

That weather in Texas need to clear up .. like now. Flight already got cancelled and changed, I do not need this stress. — Lacey ✨ (@LACEem_up) January 31, 2023

Who else's flight to Austin got either cancelled or diverted mid air? — Jack Rubin (the soap guy) (@JackRubin1) January 31, 2023

I should resume publishing tomorrow. Due to the storms, my flight home to DFW has been cancelled (twice.) — RealRawNews (@RealRawNews1) February 1, 2023

Whew lawd. All flights to Dallas were cancelled today so I drove. After 6.5 hours, I made it home. Thank goodness. Why did I move from Orlando again?! — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) February 1, 2023

FlightAware reported that a total of 1,024 flights out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field and Austin Bergstrom Airport were canceled Wednesday, with another 1,015 flights into those airports canceled as well.

The DFW airport issued a statement on social media warning travelers that security operations are "limited" and that it's best to arrive early for all flights.

"DFW Airport continues to mitigate the impacts of the current winter weather in the area," the airport stated. "We remind customers to check with their airline for their flight status before coming to the airport."

The storms are expected to travel east toward West Virginia. At least five Texans have been reported dead as a result of storm-related conditions.