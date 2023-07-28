Meta's new Twitter competitor, Threads, experienced a substantial drop in engagement, losing more than half of its user base after its initial launch.

Meta executives are putting their focus on improving user retention for Threads, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees at a company town hall meeting on Thursday, per Reuters. The Twitter (now X) competitor experienced a significant drop in engagement after its initial launch, losing more than half of its user base, the CEO added.

Zuckerberg also acknowledged that although user retention on Threads was better than expected, it still fell short of the ideal numbers.

"Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We're not there yet," Zuckerberg said in the meeting.

According to data firm Similarweb, the number of active users on Threads is down 60% since its launch.

Now, to enhance user retention, Meta is exploring the use of "retention-driving hooks" to encourage users to return to Threads. Meta CFO Chris Cox told Reuters one such incentive is "making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads."

Threads has already been implementing changes since its launch, including adding the ability to translate content between languages and a much-requested option to view one's feed chronologically.

Before the CEO's Threads discussion, Meta's Q2 earnings report impressed investors with strong revenue growth. The results, released on Wednesday, led to a 9% stock surge on Thursday; Mark Zuckerberg added as much as $9 billion to his net worth.

