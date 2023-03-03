Doctors Are Promoting Weight Loss Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy on Tiktok

The platform's virality is boosting the popularity of a host of drugs — and their prescribers.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

JOEL SAGET / Contributor I Getty Images
Ozempic injectable

TikTok is proving to be an effective marketing tool for yet another product: weight loss drugs.

Several doctors said promoting the newly-viral weight loss drugs, which include Ozempic and Wegovy, has made them more successful from views to actual business, according to Insider.

"I was giving people information and putting it out there, and it just exploded," said Jennifer Harris, a nurse practitioner of River Valley Obstetrics and Gynecology in Arkansas, per Insider.

@jenharrisaprn Replying to @whitneyarmer #compoundedsemaglutide #obesity #obesitymedicine #weightloss #semaglutide ♬ original sound - Jen Harris, APRN

The drugs, which are brand-name versions of the chemical compound Semaglutide, work to help the body regulate insulin production and are typically used to help people manage Type 2 Diabetes. One drug is specifically approved for weight management (Wegovy) and the other is being used for the purpose off-label, but both have been used to promote weight loss.

"What drives the video to go viral is if you can generate some kind of discussion," said Dr. Nelson Simmons, a physician at Personal MD Wellness & Aesthetics in McKinney, Texas, per Insider.

@personalmd Anyone can lose weight! Stop using age, hormones, thyroid, and whatever other excuses you have used in the past. With all the new options to help people reach their weight goals, I encourage you to seek medical support. . #wegovy #semaglutide #weightloss #obesity #overweight #medicalweightloss #fyp ♬ Pretty Boy Swag - Soulja Boy

Amy Oden, a nurse practitioner who works at a medical spa in Tulsa, Oklahoma, told Insider posting on TikTok is "drumming up quite a bit of new business," from people who are a variety of ages and who have struggled to lose weight with other methods.

What are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Ozempic and Wegovy are injectable drugs that use Semaglutide, which helps the pancreas release insulin when blood sugar levels are actually high, and thus improves the way sugar moves through the body, according to the company.

A double-blind placebo study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal found the drug helped people lose between 6% and 13.6% of their body mass, on average.

Ozempic is approved for use in managing Type 2 Diabetes, but doctors can prescribe Ozempic for weight loss because the FDA allows doctors to give patients medications "off-label" if they think it's in the patient's best interests. It has been approved for that use since 2017, but, as The Cut reported, the drug really took off when celebrities like Elon Musk and Chelsea Handler said they used the substance.

"The last six months, I've written 1,400 prescriptions for semaglutide," Dr. Holly Lofton, of NYU Langone's Weight Management Program, told the outlet.

Risks include increased chances of developing thyroid cancer, and side effects from nausea to fatigue, according to the company. Another risk is what doctors are calling "Ozempic face." Dr. Gary Motykie, a TikTok-famous plastic surgeon, said "Ozempic face" is when people find themselves with saggy faces after using the drug.

@dr.90210 What is #OzempicFace and what can you do if it happens to you? #Ozempic #OzempicWeightLoss #OzempicJourney #PlasticSurgeonExplains #PlasticSurgeonReacts #PlasticSurgeryNews #Semaglutide #SemaglutideForWeightLoss #CelebrityWeightLoss #CelebrityPlasticSurgery #OzempicsHot #WeightLossFace #WeightLossFaceEdition #CosmeticSurgery #PlasticSurgeryTrends #PlasticSurgerySecrets #PlasticSurgeonTok #PlasticSurgeryTikTok #JessicaSimpson #PostMalone #KyleRichards #ChelseaHandler ♬ Balanço - Staysee

But that hasn't stopped people from clamoring for the drug, even those who do not have Type 2 Diabetes.

The manufacturer of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, does not officially promote the use of the drug for off-label purposes. (A Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Insider it "does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines.")

But the drug has brought in major sales.

The company's operating profits have increased 58% since beginning to sell the drug in 2017, per The Cut. Its profits in the third quarter, reported in November, surpassed analysts' estimates by 32%, buoyed by Ozempic, some speculated.

Now, a wave of interest online is boosting the drugs' popularity even more.

TikTok is giving weight loss drugs a boost

TikTok has seen a wave of people posting videos of their weight loss while using the medications.

According to a November 2022 article published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, videos on TikTok about drugs like Ozempic have gotten millions of views and usually feature women in their 20s and 30s.

"The TikTok trend has prompted a surge in demand for the drug, compromising availability for people with type 2 diabetes, and leading to global shortages that are likely to continue into 2023," the summary warns. It has reportedly become difficult for many to find the drug at pharmacies.

Without insurance, Ozempic costs upwards of $800. You can also get just the generic ingredient from compounding pharmacies for less.

Besides cost, people have raised concerns with the spread of the shots, from the fact that people who are having success with them need to be on them to keep the results, ongoing debates about how weight can result in discrimination from doctors to employers, and increased feelings of fatphobia, as Vox noted.

Another article published in the Canadian Journal of Bioethics warned clinicians to consider how they recommend weight loss to patients, considering, for example, that research has shown physicians tend to dislike treating obese people and give them a decreased quality of care.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

The Beginner's Guide to Creating a Successful B2B SEO Campaign

Here's everything you need to know about creating and executing a successful B2B SEO campaign.

By Jason Khoo

Marketing

6 Powerful Brand Storytelling Tips For Marketers

Using storytelling as a marketing tool effectively engages a target audience and establishes a connection with them. The following six tips will help marketers tell compelling stories that impact their bottom line.

By Murali Nethi

Business News

'My Health Will Be Better': Man Eating Only McDonald's for 100 Days Vows to Lose 50 Pounds

One man has become a viral sensation on TikTok after documenting his plan to lose 100 pounds by only eating McDonald's — and it seems to be paying off.

By Emily Rella

Marketing

How to Make Your Content 300% More Effective While Also Saving Time and Money

Repurposing content is a cost-effective and time-efficient way to maximize the value of your content marketing efforts.

By Kelly Fletcher

Business News

This Is the Worst City in the World for Work-Life Balance — and No, It's Not NYC

A new study broke down the best and worst places in the world for work-life balance — and this Asian city came in last.

By Madeline Garfinkle