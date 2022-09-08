Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. Her death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday through an official statement on the website of the Royal Family.

Friends, family, world leaders, and prominent business leaders around the globe expressed their condolences and admiration for the queen throughout her 70-year-long reign.

Here are some of the most touching tributes from top business people around the world.

Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. https://t.co/fPbpAt5ILv — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 8, 2022

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta

Queen Elizabeth's stoicism and sense of duty was a calming and stabilising influence throughout the ups and downs of many tumultuous decades, and her devotion to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth was unconditional. pic.twitter.com/l6uiLyVXD6 — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) September 8, 2022

Melinda Gates, Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Spanning nearly three-quarters of a century—and a world transformed many times over—Her Majesty's was a reign without equal. I will cherish the kindnesses that Queen Elizabeth II extended to our family and the remarkable leadership, resilience, and example she showed us all. pic.twitter.com/MVLWQjXmzL — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) September 8, 2022

Paris Hilton, Entrepreneur and Media Personality

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. RIP https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Robert Iger, Former CEO of Disney

The world has lost an extraordinary person, Queen Elizabeth. I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back. The true and sad end of an era…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 8, 2022

Bethenny Frankel, Founder and CEO of Skinnygirl

RIP Queen Elizabeth. You will be missed. You're beloved…a queen, a mother, a grandmother, a legend, who has exhibited grace, patience, respect, honor and true leadership to your country who adores you. The world has lost the rarest most beautiful gem the crown has ever seen. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 8, 2022

Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon